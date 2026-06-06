Brazil vs Egypt LIVE Updates: Teams head into the break in 2026 international friendly (1-1)

Brazil and Egypt are tied 1-1 in an international friendly at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, Ohio. It is the final tune-up for both teams before they make their debut at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which begins next week in North America.

Carlo Ancelotti‘s side have been focused in recent weeks on the status of Neymar, who is recovering from a calf injury suffered in late May. However, that cannot distract them from their main objective: developing the team chemistry and collective play needed to compete at the highest level.

Egypt, meanwhile, arrive in good form after defeating Russia in a friendly last week, and they have high expectations of putting together a strong World Cup campaign. They will open their tournament on June 15 against Belgium, the strongest opponent in a Group G that also includes Iran and New Zealand.