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Brazil vs Egypt LIVE Updates: Teams head into the break in 2026 international friendly (1-1)

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

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Marquinhos of Brazil and Ziko of Egypt.
© Kirk Irwin/Getty ImagesMarquinhos of Brazil and Ziko of Egypt.

Brazil and Egypt are tied 1-1 in an international friendly at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, Ohio. It is the final tune-up for both teams before they make their debut at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which begins next week in North America.

Carlo Ancelotti‘s side have been focused in recent weeks on the status of Neymar, who is recovering from a calf injury suffered in late May. However, that cannot distract them from their main objective: developing the team chemistry and collective play needed to compete at the highest level.

Egypt, meanwhile, arrive in good form after defeating Russia in a friendly last week, and they have high expectations of putting together a strong World Cup campaign. They will open their tournament on June 15 against Belgium, the strongest opponent in a Group G that also includes Iran and New Zealand.

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Halftime

Brazil and Egypt are tied 1-1.

41' – Incredible chance for Brazil! (1-1)

Igor Thiago was unable to get a clean shot off and only managed to get a slight touch on the ball, which fell to Vinicius. The winger could not generate enough power on his effort, and a defender cleared it off the line.

38' – Egypt escape again (1-1)

Igor Thiago found himself one-on-one with goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir Oufa, who came out on top once again.

32' – Another chance for Brazil! (1-1)

Raphinha fired a left-footed shot, but the goalkeeper made the save.

25' – Chance for Vinicius! (1-1)

The Brazilian winger found himself one-on-one with goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir Oufa but was unable to find the back of the net.

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23' – Cooling break (1-1)

The match has been paused for a cooling break, allowing the players to rehydrate and cool down.

Ziko's goal

After a mistake by Marquinhos, Egypt scored the equalizer.

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Guimaraes' goal

With this goal, Brazil took the lead.

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17' – Substitution for Brazil (1-1)

Wesley was forced off with an injury and replaced by Danilo.

10' – GOOOOOAAAAL FOR EGYPT!!! (1-1)

Mostafa Ziko capitalized on a mistake by Marquinhos and scored the equalizer.

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7' – GOOOOAAAL FOR BRAZIL!!!! (1-0)

Bruno Guimaraes capitalized on a defensive mistake and scored with a precise finish.

5' – First chance!

Egypt came close with a shot from Fatouh that went just wide of the target.

The match is underway!

Brazil and Egypt are tied 0-0.

Egypt's World Cup challenge

This match against Brazil is the final tune-up for Egypt before they open their World Cup campaign on Monday, June 15, against Belgium. That is potentially their toughest match in Group G, as their other opponents are Iran and New Zealand.

Brazil's road to the World Cup

Brazil will make their debut at the 2026 FIFA World Cup next Saturday when they take on Morocco in one of the most intriguing matchups of the group stage. Their other opponents in Group C will be Scotland and Haiti.

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Egypt's lineup confirmed!

Head coach Hossam Hassan has selected the following starting XI: Mostafa Shobeir; Ahmed Fattouh, Hamdy Fathy, Yasser Ibrahim, Mohamed Hany; Marwan Ateya, Mohanad Lasheen, Mostafa Ziko, Trezeguet, Haissem Hassan, Omar Marmoush. Mohamed Salah will be on the bench.

Why isn’t Neymar playing?

Neymar is not part of the squad for this match against Egypt, just as he was unavailable for last week's game against Panama, as he continues to recover from a calf injury. If his recovery stays on track, he could rejoin training with his teammates next week.

Brazil's lineup confirmed!

This is the starting XI selected by Carlo Ancelotti: Alisson; Wesley, Marquinhos, Ibanez, Douglas Santos; Casemiro, Bruno Guimaraes, Lucas Paqueta; Raphinha, Igor Thiago, Vinicius Junior.

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Kickoff time and how to watch

The game between Brazil and Egypt will kick off at 6 PM (ET). You can watch this 2026 international friendly live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream and ESPN Deportes.

Brazil and Egypt face off in an international friendly

Welcome to our live blog coverage of the international friendly between Brazil and Egypt. Stay with us for the latest news and updates from both teams, and once the match kicks off, follow along with minute-by-minute coverage of all the action on the field.

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EDITORS’ PICKS
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Mohamed Salah, Omar Marmoush headline Egypt’s 27-man roster for 2026 World Cup

Mohamed Salah, Omar Marmoush headline Egypt’s 27-man roster for 2026 World Cup

Egypt have unveiled a 27-man provisional roster for the 2026 World Cup, headlined by Premier League stars Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush.

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