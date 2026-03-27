Morocco vs Ecuador: Projected lineups for 2026 international friendly

The week in sport is dedicated to national teams as the international break continues. In this case, Morocco play a friendly against Ecuador at 4:15 PM ET at Riyadh Air Metropolitano, Atletico Madrid’s stadium.

Morocco have been in the headlines lately because of a huge scandal around the Africa Cup of Nations, which they lost in the final to Senegal. However, the Confederation of African Football gave them the title after they appealed because their rival had abandoned the field.

Ecuador were the most solid team in the South American qualifiers, allowing the fewest goals with five in 18 matches. That put them in second place in the standings and secured qualification comfortably.

Morocco vs Ecuador lineups

Mohamed Ouahbi may set this lineup in his first match as manager after Walid Regragui’s firing: Yassine Bounou; Achraf Hakimi, Issa Diop, Chadi Riad, Noussair Mazraoui; Azzedine Ounahi, Neill El Aynaoui, Ismael Saibari; Brahim Diaz, Ayoub El Kaabi, Abde Ezzalzouli.

Ouahbi replaced Regragui as Morocco’s manager (Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images for UEFA)

Sebastián Beccacece may set this lineup: Hernán Galíndez; Ángelo Preciado, Joel Ordóñez, Piero Hincapié, Pervis Estupiñán; Moisés Caicedo, Alan Franco, Kendry Páez; Gonzalo Plata, Enner Valencia, Bryan Ramírez.

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see also Morocco’s AFCON title set to impact Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal in FIFA Ranking

Morocco and Ecuador groups in the World Cup

These teams have good expectations for the World Cup, where they will be in the following groups: Morocco are in Group C with Brazil, Scotland and Haiti, while Ecuador are in Group E with Ivory Coast, Curaçao and Germany.