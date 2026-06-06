Portugal vs Chile LIVE Updates: Goncalo Guedes steps up as Portugal finds breakthrough after Cristiano Ronaldo’s substitution (1-0)

Welcome to our live coverage as Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal continues preparations for the 2026 World Cup with a friendly clash against Chile at the Estadio Nacional. Roberto Martinez is using the final international window to fine-tune his system, test key combinations, and settle on his strongest XI before Portugal’s World Cup opener against DR Congo.

Portugal enters tonight’s match in excellent form after a 2-0 win over the United States in April. The European side has lost just once in its last 11 matches and continues to impress with its attacking quality and defensive control under Martínez. Much of the attention will once again fall on CristianoRonaldo, who is expected to lead the line alongside Bernardo Silva and Rafael Leao.

The home side will also use the game to assess midfield balance due to the absence of several Paris Saint-Germain players, including Vitinha, Joao Neves, Nuno Mendes, and Goncalo Ramos, who are resting after the UEFA Champions League final. Portugal remains one of the favorites heading into the World Cup after winning the UEFA Nations League and dominating qualifying.

On the other hand, Chile arrives in Lisbon in a very different position after failing to qualify for a third consecutive World Cup. Nicolas Cordova continues rebuilding the national team with a younger generation after a disappointing CONMEBOL qualifying campaign that ended with La Roja at the bottom of the standings. Recent friendlies have shown flashes of promise, but a 4-1 defeat to New Zealand exposed ongoing defensive issues.

Historically, Portugal has held the advantage in this fixture and enters the contest as the clear favourite, especially with Chile struggling away from home in recent months. Stay with us throughout the evening as we bring you all the live updates, team news, and key moments from this 2026 international friendly.