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Portugal vs Chile LIVE Updates: Goncalo Guedes steps up as Portugal finds breakthrough after Cristiano Ronaldo’s substitution (1-0)

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Goncalo Guedes of Portugal scores his teams first goal
© Getty ImagesGoncalo Guedes of Portugal scores his teams first goal

Welcome to our live coverage as Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal continues preparations for the 2026 World Cup with a friendly clash against Chile at the Estadio Nacional. Roberto Martinez is using the final international window to fine-tune his system, test key combinations, and settle on his strongest XI before Portugal’s World Cup opener against DR Congo.

Portugal enters tonight’s match in excellent form after a 2-0 win over the United States in April. The European side has lost just once in its last 11 matches and continues to impress with its attacking quality and defensive control under Martínez. Much of the attention will once again fall on CristianoRonaldo, who is expected to lead the line alongside Bernardo Silva and Rafael Leao.

The home side will also use the game to assess midfield balance due to the absence of several Paris Saint-Germain players, including Vitinha, Joao Neves, Nuno Mendes, and Goncalo Ramos, who are resting after the UEFA Champions League final. Portugal remains one of the favorites heading into the World Cup after winning the UEFA Nations League and dominating qualifying.

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On the other hand, Chile arrives in Lisbon in a very different position after failing to qualify for a third consecutive World Cup. Nicolas Cordova continues rebuilding the national team with a younger generation after a disappointing CONMEBOL qualifying campaign that ended with La Roja at the bottom of the standings. Recent friendlies have shown flashes of promise, but a 4-1 defeat to New Zealand exposed ongoing defensive issues.

Historically, Portugal has held the advantage in this fixture and enters the contest as the clear favourite, especially with Chile struggling away from home in recent months. Stay with us throughout the evening as we bring you all the live updates, team news, and key moments from this 2026 international friendly.

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68' – Dalot wastes a big chance as Portugal pushes for more! (1-0)

Diogo Dalot comes agonizingly close to doubling the lead for Portugal after finding space inside the box! However, he can only direct his effort straight at Lawrence Vigouroux, who makes a comfortable save.

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58' – GOOOOOAAAAAAAL FOR PORTUGAL (1-0)

Goncalo Guedes makes an immediate impact for Portugal, latching onto a delightful pass inside the box before smashing a low drive into the bottom right corner! It’s a composed and clinical finish that finally breaks the deadlock and rewards Portugal’s pressure in the second half.

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53' – Chile denies Cancelo’s bicycle-kick attempt! (0-0)

Joao Cancelo reacts quickest to a loose rebound for Portugal and fires a powerful mid-range effort towards the roof of the net. However, Chile keeperLawrence Vigouroux produces a superb reflex save to tip the shot away.

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46' – Chile also makes an early change for the second half (0-0)

Chile responds to the restart with a defensive adjustment as Francisco Sierralta is brought on to replace Felipe Faundez. The visitors look to tighten up at the back after a chaotic first half and prepare for a more stretched, physical second 45.

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Second half gets underway with major changes for Portugal (0-0)

Portugal restarts the match, with the game expected to open up after both sides were reduced to ten men before the break. At half-time, Roberto Martinez makes several changes: Diogo Dalot, Ruben Neves, Goncalo Inacio, Pedro Neto, and Goncalo Guedes are introduced.

Cristiano Ronaldo does not return for the second half, with Bruno Fernandes taking over the captain’s armband. Rui Silva also replaces Jose Sá between the posts. The other players withdrawn include Nelson Semedo, Renato Veiga, Bernardo Silva, and Samu Costa as both sides reset for a stretched and unpredictable second half.

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Halftime (0-0)

The first half between Portugal and Chile delivered plenty of drama, intensity, and controversy at the Estadio Nacional. Portugal started on the brighter side, creating several chances through Rafael Leao and Cristiano Ronaldo, who also saw a goal ruled out for offside.

leao portugal chile

Felipe Faundez #26 of Chile battles for possession Rafael Leao #17 of Portugal

Chile struggled to build sustained pressure but briefly threatened on the counter, while both sides traded physical battles in midfield. The game then boiled over late in the half, with VAR intervening in a mass confrontation that resulted in red cards for Ivan Roman and Leao, leaving both teams down to ten men.

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45+2' – Tempers flare and both sides receive RED CARDS each! (0-0)

Portugal is left furious after a series of soft fouls in their own half, with tensions boiling over following a challenge on Rafael Leao near the corner flag. A mass confrontation breaks out, with Ivan Roman going down amid the chaos as players from both sides rush in.

VAR is called into action, and after review, the referee issues a red card to Roman and a red card to Leao for their involvement in the altercation. Both Chile and Portugal are now down to 10 men in a heated moment that has completely changed the atmosphere of the match!

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43' – Free-kick chance for Portugal comes to nothing (0-0)

Portugal is awarded a dangerous free kick after Felipe Loyola goes in with a sliding tackle and catches his opponent, prompting the referee to blow for a foul. Cristiano Ronaldo steps up from the edge of the box and fires a powerful effort towards goal, but the shot is blocked by the wall and fails to trouble Chile’s goalkeeper.

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36' – Ronaldo scores for Portugal, but it's ruled offside! (0-0)

Cristiano Ronaldo is played through brilliantly for Portugal and calmly slots the ball between the goalkeeper’s legs! However, the celebrations are cut short as the assistant referee’s flag goes up for offside. A sharp finish from the Portugal captain, but it won’t count.

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30' – Big scare at the back for Portugal! (0-0)

Portugal goalkeeper Jose Sa makes a costly error as his pass towards Ruben Dias is under-hit, allowing Chile to step in and steal possession. The mistake briefly opens up danger, but Dias reacts brilliantly, tracking back at pace and throwing himself in the way to block the pass and prevent a certain chance.

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24' – Portugal threatens again down the right flank (0-0)

Nelson Semedo and Francisco Conceicao combine with quick, nimble footwork to carve open space and drift into the box, creating a dangerous opening for Portugal. The move eventually falls to Samu Costa, but his shot lacks power and is comfortably saved by Lawrence Vigouroux.

18' – Chile hold firm as its goalkeeper denies Ronaldo! (0-0)

Bruno Fernandes picks out Cristiano Ronaldo inside the area, but his low effort is smartly saved with the goalkeeper’s feet to keep Chile level.

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9' – Portugal hits the post! (0-0)

Rafael Leao beats two defenders and drives into space just outside the box for Portugal. However, his powerful shot crashes off the left post and goes wide, with Chile surviving the scare!

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4' – What a chance for Portugal to take an early lead! (0-0)

Lawrence Vigouroux of Chile comes up with a brilliant reflex save to keep the score level, denying a powerful header from Ruben Dias. The Portugal defender had risen well to meet a teasing cross delivered from the flank, directing his effort towards the right-hand post, but Vigouroux reacted sharply, diving across goal to push the ball away at full stretch.

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The game has started!

Referee Luca Zufferli blows his whistle, and the game is underway!

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Who's the referee for Portugal vs Chile?

The referee for the international friendly between Portugal and Chile is Luca Zufferli.

Match Officials

Referee: Luca Zufferli (ITA)
Assistant Referees: Giovanni Baccini (ITA), Khaled Bahri (ITA)
Fourth Official: Miguel Nogueira (POR)
VAR: Rosario Abisso (ITA) AVAR: Federico La Penna (ITA)

Zufferli is one of Italy’s emerging top-flight officials, regularly taking charge of high-intensity fixtures in Serie A. Known for his calm management style and authoritative presence, this high-profile international pre-World Cup friendly represents an important showcase fixture on his rising European refereeing resume

What is Portugal vs Chile's H2H record?

Portugal and Chile have faced each other four times in their history before today’s friendly, with Portugal holding the stronger record overall.

Head-to-Head Record

Matches Played: 4
Portugal Wins: 1
Chile Wins: 1
Draws: 2

Previous Meetings

1928 (Olympic Games): Portugal 0-0 Chile
1972 (Friendly): Portugal 4-1 Chile
2011 (Friendly): Chile 1-1 Portugal
2017 (Confederations Cup Semi-final): Portugal 0-0 Chile (Chile won 3-0 on penalties)

Portugal also comes into this fixture with an impressive home record, remaining unbeaten in their last eight home friendly matches while averaging 2.6 goals per game during that dominant stretch.

Where is Portugal vs Chile being played?

The match between Portugal and Chile is being played at the Estadio Nacional do Jamor in Lisbon, Portugal, a historic 37,500-seater stadium just outside the city that regularly hosts major international fixtures and serves as one of the country’s key venues for high-profile friendlies and national team matches.

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Chile's starting lineup confirmed!

Head coach Nicolas Cordova confirmed the 11 players who'll start the game against Portugal:

Formation: 4-2-3-1

GK: Vigouroux
DEF: Arce, Maripan, Faundez, Suazo
MID: Pizarro, Loyola; Gutierrez, Osorio, Roman
ST: Tapia

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Portugal's starting lineup confirmed!

Head coach Roberto Martinez confirmed the 11 players who'll start the game against Chile:

Formation: 4-2-3-1

GK: Sa
DEF: Semedo, Dias, Veiga,Cancelo
MID: Costa, Silva, Conceicao, Fernandes, Leao
ST: Ronaldo

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Kickoff time and how to watch

The game between Portugal and Chile will kick off at 1:45 PM (ET). You can watch this 2026 international friendly live on Fubo, Tubi, Amazon Prime Video and ViX.

Portugal and Chile pit tactics against each other in a friendly clash

Kick-off is fast approaching in Lisbon, where Portugal prepares for a highly competitive clash against Chile. With both nations highly motivated to build vital momentum, this is a heavyweight encounter that soccer fans around the globe won’t want to miss. Stay with us and follow the live action of the match as we bring you the confirmed lineups next, followed by every single kick, tackle, and goal from Lisbon!

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