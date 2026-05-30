How to watch Ecuador vs Saudi Arabia match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 International Friendly

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Ecuador vs Saudi Arabia on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Ecuador vs Saudi Arabia WHAT International Friendly WHEN 7:30pm ET / 4:30pm PT • Saturday, May 30, 2026 WHERE Fubo and Fanatiz STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Saudi Arabia and Ecuador are gearing up for the 2026 FIFA World Cup with the same objective: making a deeper run after both saw their campaigns end in the group stage at Qatar 2022. Saudi Arabia arrives with confidence after producing one of the tournament’s most memorable moments by defeating Argentina.

Meanwhile, Ecuador is looking to bounce back after falling short of expectations in a group many believed they could advance from. As the countdown to the World Cup continues, both nations are focused on fine-tuning their squads and building momentum in hopes of securing a place in the knockout rounds.

More details on how to watch With With Fubo , you can watch Ecuador vs Saudi Arabia and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Universo, Telemundo and Galavision.

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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

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