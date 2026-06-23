Why isn’t Rafael Leao starting for Portugal against Uzbekistan at the 2026 World Cup?

Rafael Leao‘s status is dominating headlines as Portugal gears up for its must-win 2026 World Cup match against Uzbekistan. The Milan winger’s absence from the expected starting lineup has raised questions among supporters as Portugal looks for a response after a disappointing opening result.

Portugal entered the match needing improvement after being held to a 1-1 draw by DR Congo in the opening Group K fixture. Uzbekistan, meanwhile, arrived after a 3-1 defeat against Colombia in its first-ever World Cup appearance, making the Houston encounter an important moment for both national teams.

The pressure is especially high on Roberto Martinez’s side. A victory would help Portugal recover momentum and keep its qualification hopes under control, while another poor performance would increase the criticism surrounding the squad and its attacking decisions.

The Selecao das Quinas dominated possession against DR Congo but struggled to turn control into goals. The national team completed a huge number of passes and created pressure, yet the final product was missing as DR Congo defended strongly and punished Portugal with an equalizer.

The biggest discussion after the match focused on Cristiano Ronaldo. The 41-year-old captain played the full match but failed to make the expected impact, increasing debate over whether Portugal should adjust its attacking setup. However, the Portuguese national team’s challenge is finding the right balance between respecting Ronaldo’s importance and creating a more effective attacking structure.

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Why Rafael Leao is not starting against Uzbekistan

Rather than nursing an injury, Leao’s drop to the bench represents a deliberate tactical shift for the national team. Roberto Martinez has chosen a different attacking approach after the problems Portugal experienced against DR Congo, with the manager looking for more directness, movement, and balance in the final third.

The 27-year-old winger remains one of Portugal’s most dangerous attacking players, but his role has become complicated by the competition for places. Martinez has options, including Pedro Neto, Francisco Conceicao, Bernardo Silva, and Bruno Fernandes, forcing the coach to make difficult choices.

Against DR Congo, Portugal lacked the speed and unpredictability in attack despite controlling the match. The coaching staff seems to believe other profiles may better suit the plan against Uzbekistan, especially against a team expected to defend deeply and counterattack.

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Rafael Leao of Portugal reacts after the team’s defeat

Leao’s quality is undeniable, but Portugal needs immediate results. With the pressure increasing after the opening draw, Martinez has prioritized players he believes can provide more tactical discipline and attacking intensity from the start.

Portugal knows what’s at stake, but Uzbekistan has other plans

Portugal knows the importance of the match. A win would put the national team back into a strong position in Group K, while anything less would increase pressure heading into the final group-stage fixtures.

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For Uzbekistan, this is another chance to prove that its World Cup debut is more than a celebration. The national team wants to show it belongs among the world’s best, while Portugal needs a performance that reminds everyone why it entered the tournament as one of the favorites.