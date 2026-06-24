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Group B Decided: Canada and Switzerland learn Round of 32 venues and potential opponents

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Cyle Larin #9 of Canada celebrates and Ruben Vargas #17 of Switzerland celebrates.
© Fran Santiago/Getty ImagesCyle Larin #9 of Canada celebrates and Ruben Vargas #17 of Switzerland celebrates.

Canada and Switzerland have secured their future at the 2026 World Cup, booking their place in the Round of 32. Although Jesse Marsch’s team suffered a defeat against Murat Yakin’s team, they secured their spot thanks to their goal difference. As a result, the Group B standings are now fully determined, allowing both national teams to have an idea of who their potential opponents could be and the venues where they will play.

Under Murat Yakin, Switzerland have managed to regain their strong competitiveness, relying on an attacking style that is often very effective in front of goal. Granit Xhaka and Johan Manzambi presence in midfield was completely decisive, distributing play to Ruben Vargas and Breel Embolo, who made the difference with their pace and scoring power. With Manuel Akanji and Nico Elvedi in defense, they contained opposing attacks.

Despite their defeat, Canada delivered a highly competitive performance, with Jonathan David and Nathan-Dylan Saliba standing out in impressive fashion. However, they lost control of the midfield and were notably outplayed in that area. In addition, they struggled significantly against counterattacks, where the spaces left by their high press became quite evident. Despite this, they have managed to secure their place in the 2026 World Cup Round of 32.

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Group B Full Standings: Latest Rankings Revealed

Switzerland managed to demonstrate their favoritism in Group B of the 2026 World Cup, securing two key victories that earned them first place. Canada managed to secure second place, with their victory and draw proving enough thanks to goal difference. Bosnia and Herzegovina secured a key win and a draw, but goal difference did not work in their favor. Finally, Qatar disappointed, managing only one point in the tournament.

Breel Embolo #7 of Switzerland shoots while Derek Cornelius #13 of Canada.

Breel Embolo #7 of Switzerland shoots while Derek Cornelius #13 of Canada.

PointsGoal Difference
1. Switzerland7+4
2. Canada4+5
3. Bosnia Herzegovina4-1
4. Qatar1-8
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How many teams qualify for the 2026 World Cup knockout stage? Third-place rules explained

Round of 32 venues and potential opponents for Switzerland, Canada

As the leaders of Group B, Switzerland would face the third-placed team from Group G, which is currently between Iran and Belgium, depending on the upcoming results. They would have a few days to prepare for that match, as the clash is scheduled for Friday, July 3, at BC Place in Vancouver. With this in mind, they would have a chance to reach the Round of 16 for a fourth consecutive time.

Canada have already made history at the World Cup. For the first time in their history, they will play in the knockout stage of the tournament, facing the second-placed team from Group A, which is currently between South Korea and the Czech Republic. Unlike Switzerland, they do not have as much time to prepare for their match, as it is scheduled for June 28 at Los Angeles Stadium.

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