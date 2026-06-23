How to watch England vs Ghana in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch England vs Ghana on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO England vs Ghana WHAT 2026 World Cup WHEN 4:00pm ET / 1:00pm PT • Tuesday, June 23, 2026 WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Peacock Premium, FOX, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

England enters this second group stage match with sky-high confidence after a statement win against Croatia. The Three Lions dismantled their toughest group opponent in a 4-2 victory, showcasing the attacking firepower that many fans have been waiting to see on the world stage. Under Thomas Tuchel, the team has seemingly shed its cautious approach, playing with a freedom and urgency that makes them a formidable threat. Securing another three points here would all but guarantee them the top spot in Group L, allowing for key players to be rested in the final match.

Ghana, on the other hand, arrives on the back of a dramatic and somewhat fortunate win against Panama. The Black Stars were outplayed for large stretches of the match but snatched a victory with a goal in the 95th minute. While the three points are invaluable, their performance raises serious questions about their ability to compete with an elite side like England. A draw would be a monumental result and put them in a prime position to advance to the knockout stages, but they face an immense challenge against a clinical and motivated English squad.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

The opening matches for these two teams painted a picture of two vastly different trajectories. England’s dominant performance against Croatia was a declaration of intent, as they controlled the game and created numerous high-quality chances, exceeding their expected goals (xG) and looking every bit like a tournament contender. In stark contrast, Ghana struggled to impose themselves against Panama, ceding 62% of possession and looking vulnerable defensively before a moment of late magic saved them.

The tactical clash is set to be a classic matchup of a possession-heavy powerhouse against a deep-lying counter-attacking side. England will undoubtedly dictate the tempo, looking to use the creativity of players like Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka to break down a compact Ghanaian defense. Ghana will likely aim to absorb pressure, stay organized, and exploit any opportunities on the break with the pace of forwards like Antoine Semenyo. The key battle will be in the final third, testing whether England’s patient build-up can unlock a disciplined low block.

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For England, the motivation is clear: win the game, secure passage to the next round, and win the group with a perfect record. A decisive victory would build crucial momentum ahead of the knockout rounds. For Ghana, the objective is survival. Having already secured three points, any result here is a bonus. They will be organized and determined, hoping to frustrate England and perhaps steal a point that would feel like a victory and significantly boost their chances of advancing.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

Historically, there is very little to separate these two nations, as they have only met once before. Their lone encounter was an international friendly back in 2011, which ended in a 1-1 draw at Wembley Stadium. This World Cup fixture will be their first-ever competitive meeting, adding a fresh chapter to their limited history.

When looking at their records against opponents from the same confederation, a clearer picture emerges. England boasts an impressive unbeaten record against African (CAF) nations at the World Cup, with four wins and four draws in eight matches. Their most recent such encounter was a convincing 3-0 victory over Senegal in the quarterfinals of the 2022 tournament, highlighting their comfort in these matchups.

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Ghana‘s record against European competition is more mixed. In seven World Cup games against UEFA teams, they have managed two wins, one draw, and four losses. Their last game against a European side at the tournament was a narrow 3-2 defeat to Portugal in 2022. These trends suggest England holds a significant historical advantage when facing teams from Africa on the biggest stage.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Both teams come into the match with some key personnel updates, as England remains largely healthy while Ghana deals with a potential issue in a crucial position.

For England, the squad is in excellent shape with no new major injury concerns following the win over Croatia. Tino Livramento was replaced in the squad by Trevor Chalobah before the tournament, but Thomas Tuchel has an otherwise full-strength roster to choose from. After an impressive cameo from the bench, Bukayo Saka is widely expected to be promoted to the starting lineup, adding more directness and pace to the attack.

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Ghana faces a significant concern with their number one goalkeeper, Ati-Zigi, who was substituted at halftime against Panama due to a head injury and remains a doubt for this clash. However, they are set to receive a massive boost in midfield, as Thomas Partey is expected to be available after resolving visa issues that kept him out of the opener. His presence will be vital for their defensive structure.

England Projected XI (4-2-3-1): Pickford; O’Reilly, Konsa, Stones, James; Anderson, Rice; Saka, Bellingham, Rashford; Kane.

This lineup provides a perfect balance of defensive solidity and attacking flair. Declan Rice will anchor the midfield, giving Jude Bellingham the freedom to surge forward and support the attack. With Harry Kane in lethal form after his brace against Croatia, and flanked by the pace of Saka and Rashford, England possesses multiple avenues to goal.

Ghana Projected XI (4-3-3): Asare; Mensah, Opoku, Adjetey, Senaya; Sulemana, Partey, Yirenki; Semenyo, Ayew, Nuamah.

With Partey expected to return, Ghana will likely deploy a compact 4-3-3 designed to frustrate England. Partey’s role will be to shield the back four and disrupt England’s rhythm. The attacking trio will be tasked with working tirelessly off the ball and providing a quick outlet for counter-attacks, hoping to catch the English defense off guard.

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More details on how to watch

The England vs Ghana match is available on Fubo. You can watch on a variety of devices, including computers, smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs. Compatible devices include Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

In addition to the World Cup, Fubo gives you access to a wide array of other top soccer competitions. Subscribers can enjoy leagues such as Liga MX, LaLiga, and various cup tournaments from around the globe.

A subscription to Fubo costs $14.99 per month or is available as part of a larger bundle. This gives you comprehensive coverage of the tournament and much more, providing excellent value for soccer fans.

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SEE MORE: Schedule of World Cup games on US TV

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as Nord VPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.