Why isn’t Neymar starting for Brazil against Norway at the 2026 World Cup?

Brazil have remained one of the top contenders at the 2026 World Cup. Despite their draw against Morocco, they have managed to regain their best form. After defeating Japan in a closely contested match, they secured their place in the Round of 16, facing Norway in today’s game. Even though he did not start the previous match, Neymar Jr. has once again been named on the bench by head coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Neymar Jr. has fully recovered from the physical issues that prevented him from playing Brazil’s opening matches. Carlo Ancelotti has decided to leave him on the bench against Norway for tactical reasons. After coming on in the 76th minute against Scotland, he has not played again for the national team. Therefore, the 34-year-old star could receive playing time again, but as an attacking substitute in the No. 10 role during the second half.

“Neymar can play 90 minutes… and he can play with Vinicius Jr…I think they will play together,” revealed Ancelotti in the latest press conference. After losing Lucas Paquetá, the 34-year-old star may have a more important role within the roster, but he may remain as the bench role player. However, his tactical vision, collective game and individual talent may give them an edge vs Norway in the second part as a boost.

In Neymar’s spot against Norway, Carlo Ancelotti has opted for Gabriel Martinelli in the attacking midfield role, seeking both creativity and goalscoring threat. As a result, Matheus Cunha takes the center-forward position, reshaping the attack to maximize its goalscoring potential. However, Neymar is expected to receive more playing time than he did against Scotland, as he looks to regain his best form ahead of the knockout stages of the 2026 World Cup.

Neymar Jr #10 of Brazil embraces Matheus Cunha #9.

Neymar Jr. may ease Brazil’s control of the game vs Norway

Brazil have struggled to control the tempo of matches, as Lucas Paquetá has played more as a second winger, while Matheus Cunha has operated as a center forward. As a result, Bruno Guimarães has been left as the only player capable of controlling the game, but he has often been overwhelmed due to the lack of support in that role. Because of this, Neymar Jr. could be the solution against Norway, coming off the bench.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Why isn’t Raphinha starting for Brazil against Norway at the 2026 World Cup?

Without the exceptional physical condition he had in previous seasons, Neymar has focused on a deeper midfield role. There, he is able to enhance the team’s collective play by drawing defenders and finding through balls. With his experience on the pitch, Brazil could control Norway’s attacks more effectively and give greater prominence to their offense in search of a convincing victory.

Along with his creative influence, Neymar could also be key in front of goal. Although he is no longer the same dribbler due to his physical condition, he remains outstanding in central areas, where he can find space to finish. In addition, he is still one of Brazil’s top goalscorers, so long-range shots and free kicks could be his best opportunities to score against Norway and end his goal drought.