Portugal vs Spain LIVE Updates: Cristiano Ronaldo and Lamine Yamal headline showdown at Arlington Stadium (0-0)

Spain and Portugal will headline one of the most exciting matches of the Round of 16. As two of the tournament’s top contenders, the clash is expected to be highly competitive from an attacking standpoint. While Luis de la Fuente’s team rely on a dominant approach based on possession and a high press, Roberto Martínez’s team thrive on the counterattack, looking to deliver crosses into the box, making for two completely different styles of play.

Roberto Martínez’s team are not arriving in their best form, having disappointed many with their attacking output. They head into this match with serious doubts about their competitiveness. However, Portugal have a great opportunity to impose their attacking quality by relying on Vitinha and João Neves as the key pillars of the team. Alongside them, Cristiano Ronaldo will need to produce his best version and be decisive in front of goal.

Spain arrive established as one of the best national teams in the world. Led by Pedri and Rodri, they control the tempo of the game, dictating play and putting their opponents under pressure. In addition, Marc Cucurella, Lamine Yamal, and Álex Baena excel out wide, creating space in the opposition’s defense. Taking advantage of his excellent form, Mikel Oyarzabal has established as the team’s starting striker and will be looking to get on the scoresheet once again.