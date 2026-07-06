Portugal vs Spain LIVE Updates: Cristiano Ronaldo and Lamine Yamal headline showdown at Arlington Stadium (0-0)

Spain and Portugal will headline one of the most exciting matches of the Round of 16. As two of the tournament’s top contenders, the clash is expected to be highly competitive from an attacking standpoint. While Luis de la Fuente’s team rely on a dominant approach based on possession and a high press, Roberto Martínez’s team thrive on the counterattack, looking to deliver crosses into the box, making for two completely different styles of play.
Roberto Martínez’s team are not arriving in their best form, having disappointed many with their attacking output. They head into this match with serious doubts about their competitiveness. However, Portugal have a great opportunity to impose their attacking quality by relying on Vitinha and João Neves as the key pillars of the team. Alongside them, Cristiano Ronaldo will need to produce his best version and be decisive in front of goal.
Spain arrive established as one of the best national teams in the world. Led by Pedri and Rodri, they control the tempo of the game, dictating play and putting their opponents under pressure. In addition, Marc Cucurella, Lamine Yamal, and Álex Baena excel out wide, creating space in the opposition’s defense. Taking advantage of his excellent form, Mikel Oyarzabal has established as the team’s starting striker and will be looking to get on the scoresheet once again.
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25'- Game resumed after hydration break (0-0)
After the three-minute hydration break, the referee resumes play between Portugal and Spain.
22'- Nuno Mendes shine in Portugal's collective game (0-0)
Nuno Mendes is Portugal's most dangerous player. After winning the ball back, he manages to control it and make long passes. In doing so, he sets up his teammates and drives the team's offense.
17'- Spain struggle to find gaps in Portugal's defense (0-0)
Although Spain dominate possession, they are unable to create many scoring opportunities against Portugal. As a result, Roberto Martinez’s team shines on defense, making life difficult for Lamine Yamal’s team. However, they are dangerous in long-rage shots, having clear chances to score.
12’- Portugal just depend on counter attacks vs Spain (0-0)
Just like in the match against Croatia, Portugal have dropped deep inside their own penalty area. Despite having players such as Vitinha and João Neves, they have not been able to take control of the game, leaving the team reliant on counterattacks. Thanks to their strong defensive display, Spain are edging closer to finding the opening goal.
7'- Mikel Oyarzabal misses clear chance for Spain (0-0)
After a freat pass from Dani Olmo, Mikel Oyarzabal gets a 1v1 situation vs Diogo Costa. However, he fails to convert the clearest chance in the game.
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5’- Spain press high Portugal (0-0)
As expected, Spain are putting heavy pressure on Portugal, pinning them back in their own penalty area. Although Cristiano Ronaldo’s team is trying to launch counterattacks, their opponents quickly regain possession and go back on the attack.
The match has kicked off
Portugal vs Spain 2026 World Cup clash is already underway at Arlington Stadium.
Lamine Yamal still chasing his goalscoring form in the 2026 World Cup
Despite arriving at the 2026 World Cup with physical discomfort, Lamine Yamal managed to regain full fitness and has become a regular starter for Spain. Throughout the tournament, he has been a central figure in the national team's attack, receiving the ball and stretching the pitch. Even so, he has scored just one goal, which has disappointed many fans. Because of this, he could arrive highly motivated to showcase his goalscoring ability against Portugal.
If he scores against Cristiano Ronaldo's team, Lamine could silence much of the criticism from supporters. In addition, he would once again establish as a cornerstone of the team, especially with Mikel Oyarzabal and Marc Cucurella having been the most decisive performers so far. As one of the leading candidates for the Ballon d'Or, he needs to deliver a standout performance in these knockout stages.
Cristiano Ronaldo seeks to shine in his last dance against Spain
Throughout the four matches he has played, Cristiano has scored three goals, making him Portugal's top scorer. With Messi, Haaland, Mbappé, and Kane ahead of him in the tournament's scoring charts, the 40-year-old striker could look to deliver a strong performance against Spain by exploiting the space in behind and taking advantage of the pace of Portugal's wingers.
Portugal’s updated FIFA ranking before 2026 World Cup clash with Spain
Portugal are ranked 7th with 1787.85, as per FIFA Men’s World Ranking. Despite their latest victory, they have lost one position in the ranking. With their promising project, they have managed to significantly improve their international standing, winning two UEFA Nations League trophies and UEFA Euro trophy. However, they have yet to match their highest-ever ranking, which was 3rd from September of 2017 to April of 2018.
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What is Spain’s current FIFA ranking ahead of its 2026 World Cup match vs Portugal?
According to the FIFA Men’s World Ranking,Spain are ranked 3rd with 1892.28 points. Despite their solid performances, they have lost one position in the ranking. After several years without shinning in a tournament, head coach Luis de la Fuente has managed to recover their impact, winning a UEFA Nations League and a UEFA Euro. However, they have yet to match their highest-ever ranking, which was 1st in July of 2014.
How Portugal’s win, draw, or loss vs Spain could impact the 2026 World Cup bracket
If Portugal defeat Spain, whether in regulation time, extra time or a penalty shootout, Portugal will qualify for the 2026 World Cup quarterfinals.
What happens if Portugal and Spain are level after 90 minutes?
If Portugal and Spain draw after 90 minutes, they would have to determine the winner of the tie in extra time. Therefore, they would play two 15-minute periods. In case there is still no winner, the match would go to a penalty shootout, where the winner would be decided.
What happens if Spain win and Portugal lose?
If Portugal lose, regardless of whether it happens in regulation time, extra time, or penalties, Portugal will be eliminated from the 2026 World Cup. Spain would advance to face either the United States or Belgium in the quarterfinals.
Spain announce their starting lineup
With the team in top form, Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente has decided to stick with the same starting lineup as in their recent victory. Although Nico Williams has returned from injury, he will start on the bench, allowing Alex Baena to keep his starting spot. In addition, hopes are pinned on Lamine Yamal and Mikel Oyarzabal, who have been crucial in recent games.
Spain will lineup as follows: Unai Simon; Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsi, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella; Rodri, Pedri; Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Alex Baena; Mikel Oyarzabal.
Portugal announce their starting lineup
Despite the team’s lackluster performance, Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez has decided to stick with a similar lineup. Both Vitinha and João Neves will be key to building the team’s play and driving effective counterattacks. However, all eyes are on Cristiano Ronaldo, who is expected to make a difference on the scoring front, just as he did in the previous game.
Portugal will play as follows: Diogo Costa; João Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Renato Veiga, Nuno Mendes; João Neves, Vitinha; Pedro Neto, Bruno Fernandes, Joao Felix; Cristiano Ronaldo.
Kickoff time and how to watch
Portugal vs Spain is set to start at 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT
Welcome to our live blog of the match between Portugal and Spain in the 2026 World Cup at Arlington Stadium. Stay with us for all the key information about this clash, and once the game kicks off, for minute-by-minute updates.
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