Why isn’t Kevin De Bruyne starting for Belgium against the USMNT at the 2026 World Cup?

Belgium faces the USMNT on Monday, July 6th, at Seattle Stadium in the 2026 World Cup Round of 16, but the Red Devils will be without one of their biggest names from the opening whistle. Kevin De Bruyne’s absence from the starting lineup set off alarm bells among fans as soon as the teams were announced.

De Bruyne will not start against the USMNT due to a fitness concern. As reported by DH Les Sports, head coach Rudi Garcia confirmed ahead of the match that the Napoli midfielder was one of three players who were not fully fit heading into the game.

The other two doubts were defender Brandon Mechele and forward Leandro Trossard, both of whom recovered in time and will start, unlike De Bruyne, who’ll have to wait for his opportunity on the subs bench.

Amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the lifting of Folarin Balogun’s suspension, Garcia addressed the fitness situation at Sunday’s press conference. “We will have to see how training develops later today, because I need players who are at 100%,” he said, with all three players having taken part in the final session.

*Developing story…