Cristiano Ronaldo breaks unfortunate 60-year-old World Cup record no forward wants to own as Spain ends Portugal’s dream

Cristiano Ronaldo saw his final World Cup campaign come to a heartbreaking conclusion after Portugal suffered a dramatic defeat to Spain in the Round of 16. The veteran forward leaves the global stage with another unforgettable chapter in his legendary career, but one unexpected statistic has also emerged, leaving many supporters wondering how such an unwanted milestone came to define his final tournament.

As Portugal‘s World Cup journey came to an end, attention quickly shifted beyond the result itself. Hidden within the numbers was a remarkable achievement that no attacking player would ever hope to claim, adding another layer to Ronaldo’s emotional World Cup farewell. Spain secured a 1-0 victory over Portugal thanks to a dramatic stoppage-time goal from substitute Mikel Merino, booking a place in the quarterfinals of the 2026 World Cup.

The decisive moment arrived just before extra time appeared inevitable. After a quickly taken free kick, Rodri combined with Ferrán Torres before Merino calmly finished beyond goalkeeper Diogo Costa to silence Portugal and send Spain into the next round. The defeat officially closed Cristiano Ronaldo’s sixth and final World Cup appearance, ending an international tournament career that began back in Germany in 2006.

Before the match, the 41-year-old had already confirmed that the 2026 edition would be his last. Although Portugal created several dangerous opportunities throughout the contest, Spain’s disciplined defense and late breakthrough denied the captain one final memorable World Cup victory.

The Selecao das Quinas pushed desperately for an equalizer after conceding, with Bernardo Silva and Joao Neves both coming close in the closing moments. However, La Roja held firm to preserve its clean-sheet record and continue its pursuit of a second World Cup title.

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The unwanted record Ronaldo leaves behind

Alongside the disappointment of elimination, Cristiano Ronaldo finished the tournament with an unfortunate statistical record dating back nearly six decades.

According to Opta, Ronaldo recorded 17 shots during the 2026 World Cup without creating a single scoring chance for a teammate, the highest total since detailed World Cup records began in 1966.

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The statistic highlights just how heavily Portugal relied on the veteran’s finishing instincts throughout the tournament. Despite constantly finding shooting positions, he did not register an assist or create a direct opportunity for another player.

Previously, the record belonged to Alberto Garcia Aspe, who attempted 15 shots without creating a chance during the 1998 World Cup.

Ronaldo’s legacy remains secure despite painful ending

Although this World Cup concluded with disappointment, Ronaldo’s legacy with Portugal remains untouched. Across six World Cup tournaments, countless international goals and more than two decades representing his country, he established himself among the greatest players ever to wear the Portuguese shirt.

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Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal applauds fans

The unusual statistical record may attract headlines following his final appearance, but it does little to overshadow a remarkable international career. Portugal now enters a new era, while Ronaldo walks away from the World Cup having inspired generations and left an unforgettable mark on football history.