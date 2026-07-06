Cristiano Ronaldo’s total career goals: How far is he from 1,000 after World Cup exit?

Cristiano Ronaldo‘s final World Cup journey has come to an emotional conclusion after Portugal’s defeat to Spain in the Round of 16, bringing an end to another chapter in one of soccer’s greatest careers. While the World Cup trophy will remain the one major prize missing from his remarkable collection, the eternal legend marches on, his eyes fixed on a mythical summit: the 1,000-goal milestone. Just how close is he to ascending this unprecedented peak?

Portugal entered the tournament believing it had the quality to challenge for the biggest prize in international soccer. Led by Cristiano Ronaldo, Roberto Martinez’s side possessed an impressive blend of experienced stars and emerging talents, yet its campaign ultimately ended earlier than hoped against a Spanish team that proved too strong on the night.

The Selecao das Quinas traveled to the tournament full of confidence after lifting the 2025 UEFA Nations League, believing another major international trophy could be added to the nation’s growing collection. Martinez consistently praised the resilience his team had developed over recent years.

However, its path through the tournament was far from straightforward. The national team opened with a draw against DR Congo before comfortably defeating Uzbekistan and earning another point against Colombia to advance into the knockout stage.

Date Portugal’s Opponent Stage Result June 17, 2026 DR Congo Group Stage Draw (1-1) June 23, 2026 Uzbekistan Group Stage Win (5-0) June 27, 2026 Colombia Group Stage Draw (0-0) July 2, 2026 Croatia Round of 32 Win (2-1)

A hard-fought 2-1 victory over Croatia in the Round of 32 kept Portugal alive, but its hopes came to an end after losing to Spain in the Round of 16. The defeat closed the curtain on Ronaldo’s World Cup career, denying him one final opportunity to compete for the only major trophy missing from his résumé.

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Ronaldo’s latest goal brought him even closer to history

Even at 41 years old, Ronaldo once again carried enormous expectations into what he had already confirmed would be his final World Cup appearance. The legendary forward remained Portugal’s captain, all-time leading scorer and biggest attraction, continuing to inspire teammates and supporters alike.

Still, winning soccer’s biggest prize would have completed an already extraordinary list of achievements that includes multiple Champions League titles, European Championship success and two UEFA Nations League trophies.

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Although Portugal’s tournament ended in disappointment, Ronaldo still managed to add another chapter to his incredible scoring record. His last goal against Croatia became another milestone in a career that has been built around consistently finding the back of the net. That strike also proved significant because it further reduced the gap separating him from one of soccer’s most extraordinary landmarks.

How close is Cristiano Ronaldo to 1,000 career goals?

Following Portugal’s elimination, Cristiano Ronaldo has officially scored 976 competitive goals for club and country, leaving him just 24 goals short of the historic 1,000-goal mark.

Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal celebrates after scoring against Croatia.

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His remarkable tally is spread across an extraordinary career featuring several of Europe’s biggest clubs and Portugal’s national team:

Real Madrid: 450 goals

450 goals Portugal: 146 goals

146 goals Manchester United: 145 goals

145 goals Al-Nassr: 129 goals

129 goals Juventus: 101 goals

101 goals Sporting CP: 5 goals

His overall record also includes 1,326 official appearances, producing an outstanding scoring average of 0.74 goals per game.

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