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How the USMNT’s win, draw, or loss vs Belgium could impact the 2026 World Cup bracket

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Alex Freeman #16 of the United States celebrates with teammates after scoring
© Getty ImagesAlex Freeman #16 of the United States celebrates with teammates after scoring

The Round of 16 clash between USMNT and Belgium in Seattle arrives with everything still on the line, and the final result between the two national teams remains undecided as kickoff approaches. One outcome could redefine how far the United States men’s national team can go in this tournament, while Belgium enters with its own ambitions of another deep World Cup run. What happens next carries consequences that stretch far beyond 90 minutes, especially for the 2026 World Cup bracket itself.

There is a growing sense that this matchup is one of the defining moments of the tournament so far, even before a ball is kicked. The stakes are simple on the surface, yet complicated in their impact.  As the USMNT prepares to face Belgium in a decisive 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 fixture in Seattle, tactical discussions have been overshadowed by a major disciplinary controversy.

Following his expulsion in the previous round, Folarin Balogun was widely expected to miss this crucial knockout tie. Instead, a dramatic, eleventh-hour decision to suspend his red-card ban has cleared the striker to play, entirely shifting Mauricio Pochettino’s attacking outlook and dominating the narrative just hours before kickoff.

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“The Belgian federation released a statement saying it was ‘astonished’ by the decision,” highlighting the tension surrounding FIFA’s ruling. Belgium’s head coach Rudi Garcia also pushed back, saying“We’re not defending the national team or federation, we are defending football.” These reactions have added an emotional edge to an already high-pressure knockout fixture.

DateUSMNT’s OpponentStageResult
June 12, 2026ParaguayGroup StageWin (4-1)
June 19, 2026AustraliaGroup StageWin (2-0)
June 25, 2026TürkiyeGroup StageLoss (2-3)
July 1, 2026Bosnia and HerzegovinaRound of 32Win (2-0)

The USMNT and Belgium also carry historical weight into the match, having met in memorable past tournaments. Their most famous encounter came in 2014, when Belgium eliminated the USMNT in extra time after a record-breaking performance from goalkeeper Tim Howard. Now, both national teams enter a new era with entirely different squads looking to write their own story.

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DateBelgium’s OpponentStageResult
June 15, 2026EgyptGroup StageDraw (1-1)
June 21, 2026IranGroup StageDraw (0-0)
June 26, 2026New ZealandGroup StageWin (5-1)
July 1, 2026SenegalRound of 32Win (3-2, AET)

What happens if the USMNT wins and Belgium loses?

A victory for the United States would mark its deepest World Cup progression in more than two decades, instantly rewriting expectations for the program. The USMNT would advance to face the Spain in the quarterfinals in Los Angeles, a stage it has not reached since 2002.

Tim Ream #13 and Folarin Balogun #20 of the United States.

Tim Ream #13 and Folarin Balogun #20 of the United States.

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The presence of Folarin Balogun adds another layer of importance to this scenario, with his availability shifting attacking dynamics. His movement, pressing, and finishing ability could be decisive in a tight knockout contest.

A win would also validate the team’s aggressive identity under pressure, with its high-intensity structure finally translating into elite results. It would also reinforce the belief that this generation can compete with Europe’s top sides on home soil.

What happens if the match goes to a draw?

A draw after regulation time does not preserve any safety net, as the knockout format forces a conclusion. In this scenario, both teams would enter extra time, where fatigue and small tactical margins often decide entire tournaments.

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The psychological tension would increase significantly, especially for a USMNT side playing in front of a home crowd. Belgium, meanwhile, would rely heavily on experience and individual quality in moments of chaos.

pulisic usmnt

Christian Pulisic #8 of the United States applauds fans after the team’s 2-0 victory

If penalties are required, the outcome becomes even more unpredictable, with the entire bracket path hinging on a handful of kicks. Whoever survives would still move on to face Spain, but the emotional toll could define their quarterfinal performance.

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What happens if Belgium wins and the USMNT loses?

A defeat would bring immediate elimination for the United States, ending its World Cup run in the Round of 16 once again. It would also extend a pattern of near-misses, despite signs of progress throughout the group stage and early knockout rounds.

Kevin De Bruyne #7 of Belgium celebrates.

Kevin De Bruyne #7 of Belgium celebrates with teammates after scoring.

The Red Devils would then advance to the quarterfinals, continuing their pursuit of another deep tournament run. The USMNT, meanwhile, would be left to reflect on missed opportunities, despite strong performances earlier in the competition.

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EDITORS’ PICKS
USMNT’s updated FIFA ranking before 2026 World Cup clash with Belgium

USMNT’s updated FIFA ranking before 2026 World Cup clash with Belgium

After showing their attacking quality against Bosnia and Herzegovina, the USMNT have reached the Round of 16, where they will face Belgium. Because of their strong performances, they have climbed positions in the FIFA Men's World Ranking.

Why can Folarin Balogun play for the USMNT against Belgium despite his suspension?

Why can Folarin Balogun play for the USMNT against Belgium despite his suspension?

Folarin Balogun is elegible for the USMTN to feature in the 2026 World Cup Round of 16 clash against Belgium despite seeing the red card in the last game.

Who, when and where will Spain play in the 2026 World Cup Quaterfinals?

Who, when and where will Spain play in the 2026 World Cup Quaterfinals?

Spain secured another win in the 2026 World Cup without conceding, now against Portugal in the Round of 16, with all details set for the next quarterfinal stage.

How to watch USA vs Belgium in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

How to watch USA vs Belgium in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

USA and Belgium will square off in the FIFA World Cup Round of 16. Here's everything you need to know to watch the match live in the United States.

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