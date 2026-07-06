USMNT’s updated FIFA ranking before 2026 World Cup clash with Belgium

The USMNT have gone from being underdogs to becoming a competitive side in the 2026 World Cup. Under Mauricio Pochettino, they have managed to establish a highly attacking team, where collective play and the full-backs stand out. As a result, they have surprised their opponents, demonstrating their quality in recent matches. Reflecting their strong form, they have climbed positions in the FIFA Men’s World Ranking ahead of their match against Belgium.

According to the FIFA Men’s World Ranking, USMNT are ranked 16th with 1690.33 point. After their great performances, they have gained one position in the ranking. With their promising project, they have managed to significantly improve their international standing, emerging as one CONCACAF greatest. However, they have yet to match their highest-ever ranking, which was 4th in April of 2006.

Despite gaining one place in the rankings, Mauricio Pochettino’s team remains well behind Belgium. Rudi Garcia’s team are ranked 9th in the FIFA Men’s World Ranking with 1,756.51 points, remaining in the same position after their latest win against Senegal. While they are not among the top contenders, they still have a star-studded lineup that can make the difference. In that regard, Kevin De Bruyne and Jérémy Doku stand out as their most impressive players.

By imposing their attacking style, Mauricio Pochettino’s team could surprise Belgium. Unlike their opponents, they manage to shine offensively, building up play and being decisive in attack. For this, the presence of Folarin Balogun will be key, as he will be able to play despite having received a red card in the previous match. Nevertheless, controlling the opposition’s counterattacks will be crucial, so the midfield will need to perform well.

Tim Ream #13 and Folarin Balogun #20 of the United States.

Christian Pulisic and Sergiño Dest may be key for USMNT vs Belgium

Throughout the 2026 World Cup, Belgium have shown to be a team capable of creating chances and playing collective soccer. Nevertheless, they have stood out more by relying on counterattacks led by Doku and Leandro Trossard. Because of this, USMNT head coach Mauricio Pochettino could give Christian Pulisic and Sergiño Dest a key role, looking to take advantage of Belgium’s defensive weaknesses.

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By taking advantage of the large spaces behind Belgium’s defense, the USMNT could need the best version of Pulisic and Dest running into space. With their pace and vision, they could open up the opposition’s defense, creating space for Weston McKennie and Folarin Balogun to score. If both wingers shine on the counterattack, they could determine Mauricio Pochettino’s team’s historic victory and qualification for the quarterfinals.