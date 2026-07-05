Lionel Scaloni reportedly weighing one change in each line of Lionel Messi’s Argentina lineup for Egypt clash

Argentina survived a scare against Cape Verde, edging through to the Round of 16 with a 3-2 win that once again required Lionel Messi to bail out the Albiceleste at a critical moment. With Egypt up next, head coach Lionel Scaloni is reportedly considering one change in each line of the starting lineup that faced the African side.

After the match, Messi was candid about the team’s shortcomings, telling reporters “we did some good things, but we have a lot to correct because we also made plenty of mistakes.” The inability to control the game’s tempo and a lack of pressing intensity in transition were the two areas most flagged internally, and both will factor into Scaloni’s lineup decisions heading into the Egypt clash.

According to TyC Sports and ESPN, the main question in the defensive line is the left back spot. Facundo Medina, who had earned his starting place with strong performances earlier in the tournament, was forced off against Cape Verde with a cramp, opening the door for Nicolas Tagliafico to reclaim his position on the left side of the defense.

The midfield’s lack of dynamism also raised alarm bells within Scaloni’s coaching staff. With Enzo Fernandez and Alexis Mac Allister struggling in the double pivot, Leandro Paredes has emerged as a candidate to add structure in the inner channels, which would push the Liverpool midfielder wider to the left and push Thiago Almada out of the starting eleven.

Helio Varela #26 of Cabo Verde competes for the ball against Leandro Paredes #5 and Alexis Mac Allister #20 of Argentina.

A second option, floated by Argentine insider Gastón Edul, is Nicolas Gonzalez, who came off the bench and changed the game against Cape Verde when Argentina were struggling to create. The decision will hinge on Scaloni’s tactical approach: Gonzalez offers electric pace down the left flank, addressing one of the team’s most glaring weaknesses, while Paredes would bring greater balance to a side that was repeatedly exposed in central transitions.

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In the attacking line, the striker question remains open. Julian Alvarez’s ankle injury had already cost him his starting spot, and Lautaro Martinez’s showing against Cape Verde did little to strengthen his case. ESPN reports that the Atletico Madrid forward is now in line to start, which would mark only his second appearance in the XI this World Cup after the Jordan match.

Argentina’s projected lineup vs Egypt

Emiliano “Dibu” Martinez starts in goal, one of the few truly untouchable names on Scaloni’s team sheet throughout the tournament. The back four is expected to feature Nahuel Molina at right back, Cristian Romero and Lisandro Martinez as the central defensive partnership, and Nicolas Tagliafico returning at left back in place of Medina.

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In midfield, Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernandez, and Alexis Mac Allister are all expected to hold their places. The final midfield spot remains the key decision ahead of the match, with the choice between Leandro Paredes and Nicolas Gonzalez at Thiago Almada’s expense likely to come down to the final training session and Scaloni’s read on Egypt‘s setup.

Up front, Messi leads the line once again after another decisive display against Cape Verde, now carrying seven goals in four games at this World Cup. Julian Alvarez is expected to partner him in attack over Lautaro Martinez, with this shaping up to be only his second start of the tournament.