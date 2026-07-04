Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
World Cup
Comments

Why isn’t Raphinha starting for Brazil against Norway at the 2026 World Cup?

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

Follow us on Google!
Raphinha may come off the bench
© Kevin C. Cox/Getty ImagesRaphinha may come off the bench

A huge Round of 16 match at the 2026 World Cup is expected to feature many of the game’s biggest stars, but Raphinha will not be in Brazil‘s starting lineup against Norway.

The reason Raphinha is not starting against Norway is that he is still recovering from the muscle injury he suffered during Brazil’s second group-stage match, a 3-0 victory over Haiti in which he was unable to finish the game.

The left-footed player injured his hamstring in the 40th minute before being substituted. Raphinha then missed Brazil’s final group-stage match against Scotland and was also unavailable for the Round of 32 victory over Japan.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

Carlo Ancelotti on Raphinha

Having Raphinha available would be a major boost for Brazil in such an important knockout match even if Carlo Ancelotti has decided not to rush his return while he continues to recover.

Raphinha left the field when Brazil beat Haiti (Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Raphinha left the field when Brazil beat Haiti (Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

The manager did provide encouraging news in his pre-match press conference, revealing that Raphinha could still play a role after initially being expected to miss even more time.

Advertisement
Norway’s unbeaten record vs Brazil: Can Erling Haaland stop Vinícius Junior in the Round of 16?

see also

Norway’s unbeaten record vs Brazil: Can Erling Haaland stop Vinícius Junior in the Round of 16?

Ancelotti said: Raphinha might be on the bench to play a few minutes, so we might be able to use him, but he is recovering very fast and we are very happy. That’s because he is a very important player for our team.”

The next match

With how tight the matches have been in this competition, no team can afford to take a day off because every mistake can be decisive. However, the bracket has already been set for those looking ahead, as the winner will play against the winner of the match between Mexico and England in the quarterfinals.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Ancelotti explains decision to leave Neymar on the bench in Brazil’s win over Japan: ‘I didn’t want to change the structure’

Ancelotti explains decision to leave Neymar on the bench in Brazil’s win over Japan: ‘I didn’t want to change the structure’

Neymar didn't play in Brazil's win over Japan in the Round of 32, and Carlo Ancelotti explained the reason behind his absence.

Brazil legend Ronaldo names Carlo Ancelotti’s four biggest World Cup 2026 title rivals

Brazil legend Ronaldo names Carlo Ancelotti’s four biggest World Cup 2026 title rivals

Entering the knockout stage, Brazil legend Ronaldo Nazario named the four biggest rivals head coach Carlo Ancelotti will have to face on his path to claim the 2026 World Cup.

‘Neymar’s return can help us’: Carlo Ancelotti pleased with Brazil’s performance against Scotland

‘Neymar’s return can help us’: Carlo Ancelotti pleased with Brazil’s performance against Scotland

Carlo Ancelotti was pleased with how Brazil played against Scotland while also encouraged about Neymar's return.

Carlo Ancelotti urges patience with Endrick after Brazil’s World Cup draw against Morocco

Carlo Ancelotti urges patience with Endrick after Brazil’s World Cup draw against Morocco

After the draw against Morocco, Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti called for patience over Endrick's involvement in the 2026 World Cup.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo