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Cristiano Ronaldo signs off from World Cup stage after reaching landmark milestone achieved only by Lionel Messi

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina and Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal.
© David Ramos/Robert Cianflone/Getty ImagesLionel Messi #10 of Argentina and Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal.

Cristiano Ronaldo‘s remarkable FIFA World Cup journey came to a heartbreaking end after Portugal was eliminated by Spain in the Round of 16, closing another memorable chapter in one of soccer’s greatest careers. While Lionel Messi continues his own quest for World Cup glory, Ronaldo walked away from the tournament with another historic achievement that further cemented his place among the game’s all-time greats, even as Portugal’s hopes were dashed.

The Iberian showdown was always expected to be decided by the finest margins, and that proved to be exactly the case. Portugal battled throughout the contest but ultimately fell short after a dramatic late goal, leaving Ronaldo visibly emotional as he thanked the supporters following what he had already confirmed would be his final World Cup appearance.

Spain booked its place in the World Cup quarterfinals with a 1-0 victory over its rival, thanks to Mikel Merino’s stoppage-time winner in Arlington, Texas. The match unfolded exactly as many had anticipated, with La Roja controlling possession for long periods while Portugal looked to threaten on the counterattack.

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Both sides created opportunities, but neither could find the breakthrough until Merino’s decisive finish deep into added time. The Arsenal midfielder entered the match late before making the decisive contribution. After exchanging passes with fellow substitute Ferran Torres, Merino raced behind the Portuguese defense and calmly slotted past Diogo Costa to send Spain into the last eight.

Portugal pushed desperately for an equalizer during the remaining moments. Still, chances from Bernardo Silva and Joao Neves failed to trouble La Roja enough, allowing Luis de la Fuente’s side to preserve another clean sheet.

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Ronaldo joins Messi in reaching his final World Cup milestone

Although Portugal’s campaign ended in disappointment, Cristiano Ronaldo reached another extraordinary milestone that only Lionel Messi has managed in World Cup history. According to Opta, Ronaldo became only the second player ever to start 25 FIFA World Cup matches, joining Lionel Messi, who currently leads the all-time list with 27 starts.

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The landmark arrived as Ronaldo took his place in Portugal’s starting lineup against Spain, making his 25th World Cup start across an incredible six tournaments. Earlier during the competition, the 41-year-old had already matched Messi by appearing at six different FIFA World Cups, while also becoming the first men’s player to score in six separate World Cup tournaments after finding the net against Uzbekistan.

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Ronaldo leaves with tears but plenty of pride

As soon as the final whistle sounded, the Al-Nassr superstar struggled to hide his emotions. The Portuguese captain remained on the field alongside his teammates, applauding the supporters before tears eventually overcame him.

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At 41 years old, Ronaldo knew his final chance to lift the one major trophy missing from his glittering collection had disappeared. He had already confirmed before the match that this would be his last World Cup. This will be my last World Cup, but let’s hope tomorrow isn’t my last game,” Ronaldo said before facing Spain.

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Reflecting on his future with the national team, he added: “The day will come [when I retire from international football]… Whatever happens tomorrow, Cristiano will leave with a clear conscience, because I’ve given everything in football”.

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