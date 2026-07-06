Neymar brings emotional end to Brazil career after 2026 World Cup heartbreak: Every international record he leaves behind

The curtain has fallen on one of soccer’s most debated international careers. Neymar’s emotional farewell following Brazil’s elimination from the 2026 World Cup has closed a chapter that lasted 16 years, leaving supporters reflecting on what the forward achieved while wondering how history will remember him. His departure also signals the beginning of a new era for the national team after another painful World Cup exit.

The defeat to Norway did more than end Brazil’s tournament. It also marked the apparent end of Neymar’s international journey, a career filled with unforgettable moments, heartbreaking setbacks, remarkable achievements, and records that place him among the greatest players ever to wear the famous yellow shirt.

Brazil’s campaign came to a disappointing conclusion with a 2-1 defeat to Norway in the Round of 16, despite entering the tournament with hopes of finally ending the country’s long wait for a sixth World Cup title.

The 34-year-old veteran started the match on the bench after struggling with injuries throughout the competition. Introduced during the second half with Brazil trailing, the veteran forward converted a stoppage-time penalty, but it proved to be nothing more than a consolation goal as Erling Haaland’s late double sealed one of the biggest upsets of the tournament.

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Speaking after the final whistle, the visibly emotional forward suggested his international career had reached its conclusion: “I tried, I tried. Now it’s over. I started here; I finished here.” The words carried extra meaning because MetLife Stadium in New Jersey was also the venue where Neymar made his senior Brazil debut back in August 2010, scoring against the United States as an 18-year-old.

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Neymar #11of Brazil celebrates his goal against the U.S.

From teenage sensation to Brazil’s biggest star

From the moment he burst onto the international stage, Neymar carried enormous expectations. Brazil viewed him as the next global superstar capable of leading the country back to World Cup glory after the disappointment of the 2010 tournament.

His journey, however, was filled with both brilliance and frustration. He dazzled defenders with his creativity, pace and technical ability, yet injuries repeatedly interrupted his biggest moments.

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Neymar of Brazil celebrates scoring at the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil

The 2014 World Cup remains one of the defining chapters of his international career. After inspiring Brazil during the tournament, his campaign ended prematurely when he suffered a fractured vertebra against Colombia in the quarter-finals, forcing him to miss the infamous 7-1 semifinal defeat to Germany.

Four years later, Brazil fell to Belgium in the quarter-finals, while another heartbreaking elimination arrived in 2022 after Croatia prevailed in a penalty shootout. The 2026 defeat to Norway ultimately became the final chapter of a World Cup story that never brought him the trophy he had desperately chased.

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The records that define Neymar’s international legacy

Although the World Cup title escaped him, Neymar leaves behind one of the greatest statistical legacies in Brazilian soccer history.

Record No. 1: Brazil’s all-time men’s leading goalscorer

The most famous milestone of Neymar’s career came when he surpassed Pelé’s long-standing record of 77 international goals during a World Cup qualifier in 2023. He finished his international career with 80 goals in 130 appearances, extending his lead with the final penalty against Norway. That achievement officially makes him Brazil’s highest-scoring male player in history.

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Record No. 2: Brazil’s all-time assists leader

Goals were only part of Neymar’s contribution. Throughout his international career, he registered approximately 59 assists, more than any other player to represent Brazil in the modern era. His creativity proved just as valuable as his finishing, making him the country’s most productive playmaker over the last decade and a half.

Neymar #11 of Brazil battles Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina

Record No. 3: Highest total goal contributions for Brazil

By combining his goals and assists, Neymar finished with roughly 139 direct goal contributions for the national team. That remarkable total means he averaged more than one direct goal involvement per international match, highlighting his influence whenever he stepped onto the pitch.

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Record No. 4: Second-most appearances in Brazil history

Longevity became another defining feature of Neymar’s international career. His 130 appearances place him second on Brazil’s all-time appearance list, trailing only legendary captain Cafu, who finished with 142 caps. Maintaining such consistency over 16 years speaks to his importance across multiple generations of Brazilian soccer.

Neymar Jr #10 of Brazil celebrates after converting a penalty

Record No. 5: Scoring in four different World Cups

Neymar’s late penalty against Norway also secured another historic achievement. He became only the second Brazilian male player to score in four different FIFA World Cups, matching Pele by finding the net during the 2014, 2018, 2022 and 2026 tournaments. Across those editions, he scored nine World Cup goals, placing him among Brazil’s greatest scorers in the competition’s history.

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Record No. 6: Oldest Brazilian to score at World Cup

Neymar (born February 5, 1992) scored a penalty on July 5, 2026, against Norway in the 2026 World Cup Round of 16, making him approximately 34 years and 5 months old at the time. This surpassed previous records held by players like Bebeto (34 years, 137 days in 1998) and Casemiro (earlier in the 2026 tournament), establishing Neymar as the oldest Brazilian to score a goal in FIFA World Cup history.

Neymar of Brazil celebrates with the adidas Golden Ball award after the FIFA Confederations Cup Brazil 2013 Final

Record No. 7: Historic Olympic gold medal

Although not part of FIFA’s senior competitions, one of Neymar’s proudest international achievements arrived during the 2016 Rio Olympics. As captain, he led Brazil to its first-ever Olympic men’s soccer gold medal, scoring the decisive penalty in the dramatic shootout victory over Germany. That success remains one of the defining highlights of his international career.

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Record No. 8: Confederations Cup champion and Golden Ball winner

Another major accomplishment came in 2013, when Neymar inspired Brazil to victory in the FIFA Confederations Cup. His performances earned him the Golden Ball as the tournament’s best player, further cementing his reputation among the world’s elite before the 2014 World Cup.