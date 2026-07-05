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How Brazil’s win, draw, or loss vs Norway could impact the 2026 World Cup bracket

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Casemiro #5 of Brazil celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal.
© Lars Baron/Getty ImagesCasemiro #5 of Brazil celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal.

Amid their goalscoring problems, Brazil have managed to remain highly competitive at the 2026 World Cup. After defeating Japan with a last-minute goal, they secured their place in the tournament’s Round of 16, where they face Norway today. Far from being an easy match, Carlo Ancelotti’s team could struggle against Erling Haaland. Since this is the knockout stage, a win, a draw, or a defeat could significantly affect the bracket.

Throughout the tournament, Norway have proven to be one of the most adaptable national teams. Against attacking opponents, they know how to defend and sit deep. However, they also know how to dominate possession, relying on Antonio Nusa and Martin Ødegaard as their main creative forces. In addition, Erling Haaland has remained one of the tournament’s top scorers, so attacking the space could make him decisive.

Carlo Ancelotti has made Brazil stand out at the 2026 World Cup through their creativity. Led by Bruno Guimarães and Casemiro, they apply a high press to control their opponents. In addition, Vinícius Júnior and Rayan on the wings stretch the opposition’s defense, creating more space to attack. However, they still have the same problem: They are not efficient in front of goal, which could put their future in the tournament at risk.

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What happens if Brazil win over Norway?

In case Brazil secure a victory over Norway, they will immediately secure a spot in the 2026 World Cup quarterfinals. With this, Carlo Ancelotti’s team would reaffirm their status as one of the top contenders. They would face Mexico or England on July 11th at Miami Stadium. While Ståle Solbakken’s team would be eliminated, they would still have left a huge mark within the tournament, after years for not surpassing group stage.

Vinicius Junior #7 of Brazil celebrates with teammates.

Vinicius Junior #7 of Brazil celebrates with teammates.

What happens if Brazil draw to Norway?

If Brazil and Norway draw after 90 minutes, they would have to determine the winner of the tie in extra time. Therefore, they would play two 15-minute periods. In case there is still no winner, the match would go to a penalty shootout, where the winner would be decided and would face Mexico or England on July 11th of 2026 in the quarterfinals.

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Are Vinicius Jr. and Erling Haaland playing? Brazil vs Norway projected lineups for the 2026 World Cup game

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Are Vinicius Jr. and Erling Haaland playing? Brazil vs Norway projected lineups for the 2026 World Cup game

What happens if Brazil lose to Norway?

A defeat for Brazil against Norway would eliminate them immediately from the 2026 World Cup. With this, Carlo Ancelotti’s team would really disappoint fans, as they are considered top contenders. Meanwhile, Ståle Solbakken’s team would impose as solid top contenders after several years in the World Cup, imposing their best-ever performance in the tournament with Erling Haaland at the helm.

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EDITORS’ PICKS
Are Vinicius Jr. and Erling Haaland playing? Brazil vs Norway projected lineups for the 2026 World Cup game

Are Vinicius Jr. and Erling Haaland playing? Brazil vs Norway projected lineups for the 2026 World Cup game

After a highly competitive Round of 32, Brazil and Norway face off, each seeking a victory to advance to the quarterfinals. With this in mind, fans are keeping a close eye on the status of Vinicius Jr. and Erling Haaland, as they are the cornerstones of their respective national teams.

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