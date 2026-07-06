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What is Belgium’s current FIFA ranking ahead of its 2026 World Cup match vs the USMNT?

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Youri Tielemans of Belgium reacts during the FIFA World Cup 2026.
© Fran Santiago/Getty ImagesYouri Tielemans of Belgium reacts during the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Unlike in previous editions, Belgium no longer arrive as a top contender, but rather as a team that still has a lot to prove. Throughout the 2026 World Cup, they have struggled to secure victories, raising serious doubts about their competitiveness. Nevertheless, they managed to defeat Senegal and reach the Round of 16. After that, they have maintained a strong position in the FIFA Men’s World Ranking ahead of facing the USMNT.

According to the FIFA Men’s World Ranking, Belgium are ranked 9th place with 1,756.51 points. While their performances have been irregular, they have maintained their position in the ranking. Despite not having now a promising roster, they still have several stars that can make a difference. In light of this, they have yet to match their highest-ever ranking, which was 1st from September 2018 to March of 2022, a solid time.

Although they are not in top form, Rudi Garcia’s team remains ahead of the USMNT in the rankings. Mauricio Pochettino’s team are ranked 16th place with 1690.33 points, gaining spot due to their solid performances. However, they may still surprise Belgium with their offensive prowess. Moreover, Folarin Balogun’s great form may be differential in today’s game, coupled with Christian Pulisic and Sergiño Dest.

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Belgium are no longer a team that looks to shine through ball possession. Instead, head coach Rudi Garcia has decided to adopt a more cautious approach, always prioritizing the defensive. For that reason, Leandro Trossard and Dodi Lukebakio have been starters on the wings, as he is looking for defensive balance. Nevertheless, they can be dangerous on the counterattack, looking to take advantage of the spaces behind the USMNT’s defense.

Kevin De Bruyne #7 of Belgium celebrates.

Kevin De Bruyne #7 of Belgium celebrates with teammates after scoring.

Belgium’s benching of De Bruyne, Doku, and Lukaku could prove costly

Kevin De Bruyne, Jeremy Doku, and Romelu Lukaku are among Belgium’s best players. Nevertheless, head coach Rudi Garcia surprisingly decided to leave all three on the bench. With his key approach being tactical balance, the decision to bench these stars makes a lot of sense. Even so, they have chosen to leave out their most talented players, something that could prove very costly against the USMNT.

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How the USMNT’s win, draw, or loss vs Belgium could impact the 2026 World Cup bracket

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How the USMNT’s win, draw, or loss vs Belgium could impact the 2026 World Cup bracket

Mauricio Pochettino’s team are highly attacking side. Because of this, the absence of a creative genius like De Bruyne will be a major blow for Belgium, as it will limit their play. In addition, Doku’s absence will limit the team’s counterattacks, as he is one of the tournament’s most decisive players. Along with this, Charles De Ketelaere continues to struggle to shine, but he remains ahead of Lukaku, who has already scored two goals.

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EDITORS’ PICKS
Why isn’t Romelu Lukaku starting for Belgium against the USMNT at the 2026 World Cup?

Why isn’t Romelu Lukaku starting for Belgium against the USMNT at the 2026 World Cup?

Despite having a pivotal role in Belgium's recent win, Romelu Lukaku will start the 2026 World Cup Round of 16 clash against the USMNT from the subs bench.

Why isn’t Jeremy Doku starting for Belgium against the USMNT at the 2026 World Cup?

Why isn’t Jeremy Doku starting for Belgium against the USMNT at the 2026 World Cup?

Jeremy Doku has been left on Belgium's bench for the 2026 World Cup Round of 16 game against the USMNT.

Why isn’t Kevin De Bruyne starting for Belgium against the USMNT at the 2026 World Cup?

Why isn’t Kevin De Bruyne starting for Belgium against the USMNT at the 2026 World Cup?

Kevin De Bruyne turned into one of the main absences in Belgium's clash against the USMNT for the 2026 World Cup Round of 16.

USMNT’s updated FIFA ranking before 2026 World Cup clash with Belgium

USMNT’s updated FIFA ranking before 2026 World Cup clash with Belgium

After showing their attacking quality against Bosnia and Herzegovina, the USMNT have reached the Round of 16, where they will face Belgium. Because of their strong performances, they have climbed positions in the FIFA Men's World Ranking.

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