Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
world cup
Comments

Why isn’t Marcus Rashford starting for England against Mexico at the 2026 World Cup?

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Follow us on Google!
Marcus Rashford #11 of England reacts after the scoreless draw.
© Justin Setterfield/Getty ImagesMarcus Rashford #11 of England reacts after the scoreless draw.

Following a hard-fought Round of 32, England take on Mexico looking to dominate the match and make an impact in attack. Unlike their previous opponents, Thomas Tuchel’s team are facing a Javier Aguirre’s side that also excels offensively, featuring one of the tournament’s best wingers, Julian Quiñones. Even though England need pace and goals, they have decided to leave Marcus Rashford on the bench.

Marcus Rashford is in peak physical condition after starting against DR Congo. As a result, Thomas Tuchel has decided to leave the 28-year-old star on the bench for tactical reasons. After failing to stand out in the previous match, the head coach has opted for a tactical adjustment in search of greater attacking efficiency. Despite looking set to shine after his impressive debut, Rashford has gone largely unnoticed in the team’s most recent matches.

With his future still very much up in the air, Rashford is under pressure to impress and attract more clubs interested in signing him. However, he has scored just one goal, and his contributions to the team’s overall play have been fairly limited. He has a great opportunity to come on as a substitute and make a significant impact. If he manages to do so, he could return to the starting lineup should England advance to the 2026 World Cup quarterfinals.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

Head coach Thomas Tuchel has decided to start Anthony Gordon on the left wing. Although he has yet to score, he has been crucial with his pressing after losing possession and is coming off a two-assist performance against DR Congo. Facing a tough opponent like Mexico, his defensive work, creativity, and overall contribution will be essential. Because of this, Rashford faces a very difficult task if he wants to reclaim his place in the starting lineup.

Marcus Rashford #11 of England runs with the ball.

Marcus Rashford #11 of England runs with the ball.

Marcus Rashford’s lack of impact could jeopardize his future

After a solid season at Barcelona, Marcus Rashford arrived at the 2026 World Cup as one of England’s leading candidates to become one of the team’s stars. However, he has failed to make a real impact, going largely unnoticed throughout the tournament. With both Barcelona and Manchester United seemingly unwilling to keep him in their rosters, his underwhelming performances could significantly limit his professional future.

Advertisement
Are Harry Kane and Julian Quiñones playing? Mexico vs England confirmed lineups for the 2026 World Cup game

see also

Are Harry Kane and Julian Quiñones playing? Mexico vs England confirmed lineups for the 2026 World Cup game

Before the highly anticipated tournament, Rashford appeared to be attracting interest from clubs such as Bayern Munich and Juventus. However, his underwhelming performances could make those teams think twice about committing to a high transfer fee and his substantial salary, complicating negotiations with Manchester United. If Marcus wants to secure his future, he may need to produce his best form in the remaining matches of the tournament.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Why isn’t Marcus Rashford starting for England against Ghana at the 2026 World Cup?

Why isn’t Marcus Rashford starting for England against Ghana at the 2026 World Cup?

England confirmed their lineup against Ghana for their second match of the 2026 World Cup with Marcus Rashford on the bench.

Why aren’t Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford starting for England vs Croatia at 2026 World Cup?

Why aren’t Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford starting for England vs Croatia at 2026 World Cup?

Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford have been excluded from England's starting XI for the debut in the 2026 World Cup against Croatia.

Marcus Rashford future up in the air as Barcelona reportedly decide not to pay €30m buy option to Manchester United

Marcus Rashford future up in the air as Barcelona reportedly decide not to pay €30m buy option to Manchester United

After delivering solid performances under Hansi Flick, Marcus Rashford seemed destined to continue at Barcelona. However, the Englishman’s future now appears uncertain, as the Blaugranas have reportedly decided not to pay the €30 million buy option to Manchester United.

Marcus Rashford’s future far from Barcelona as Bayern Munich reportedly eye move for the Englishman on one condition

Marcus Rashford’s future far from Barcelona as Bayern Munich reportedly eye move for the Englishman on one condition

Following the signing of Anthony Gordon, Marcus Rashford appears to be moving further away from Barcelona. As a result, Bayern Munich are reportedly making a move for the Englishman, remaining open to signing him, but under a clear condition for the 28-year-old star.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo