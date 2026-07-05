Why isn’t Marcus Rashford starting for England against Mexico at the 2026 World Cup?

Following a hard-fought Round of 32, England take on Mexico looking to dominate the match and make an impact in attack. Unlike their previous opponents, Thomas Tuchel’s team are facing a Javier Aguirre’s side that also excels offensively, featuring one of the tournament’s best wingers, Julian Quiñones. Even though England need pace and goals, they have decided to leave Marcus Rashford on the bench.

Marcus Rashford is in peak physical condition after starting against DR Congo. As a result, Thomas Tuchel has decided to leave the 28-year-old star on the bench for tactical reasons. After failing to stand out in the previous match, the head coach has opted for a tactical adjustment in search of greater attacking efficiency. Despite looking set to shine after his impressive debut, Rashford has gone largely unnoticed in the team’s most recent matches.

With his future still very much up in the air, Rashford is under pressure to impress and attract more clubs interested in signing him. However, he has scored just one goal, and his contributions to the team’s overall play have been fairly limited. He has a great opportunity to come on as a substitute and make a significant impact. If he manages to do so, he could return to the starting lineup should England advance to the 2026 World Cup quarterfinals.

Head coach Thomas Tuchel has decided to start Anthony Gordon on the left wing. Although he has yet to score, he has been crucial with his pressing after losing possession and is coming off a two-assist performance against DR Congo. Facing a tough opponent like Mexico, his defensive work, creativity, and overall contribution will be essential. Because of this, Rashford faces a very difficult task if he wants to reclaim his place in the starting lineup.

Marcus Rashford #11 of England runs with the ball.

Marcus Rashford’s lack of impact could jeopardize his future

After a solid season at Barcelona, Marcus Rashford arrived at the 2026 World Cup as one of England’s leading candidates to become one of the team’s stars. However, he has failed to make a real impact, going largely unnoticed throughout the tournament. With both Barcelona and Manchester United seemingly unwilling to keep him in their rosters, his underwhelming performances could significantly limit his professional future.

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Before the highly anticipated tournament, Rashford appeared to be attracting interest from clubs such as Bayern Munich and Juventus. However, his underwhelming performances could make those teams think twice about committing to a high transfer fee and his substantial salary, complicating negotiations with Manchester United. If Marcus wants to secure his future, he may need to produce his best form in the remaining matches of the tournament.