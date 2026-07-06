Why isn’t Jeremy Doku starting for Belgium against the USMNT at the 2026 World Cup?

Belgium faces the USMNT on Monday, July 6th, at Seattle Stadium in the 2026 World Cup Round of 16, with a quarterfinal spot on the line. Jeremy Doku’s absence from the starting lineup, however, has raised questions among fans.

Doku has been dropped from the starting XI by head coach Rudi Garcia following a series of underwhelming performances during the tournament. The Manchester City winger will begin the match on the bench, waiting for his opportunity if called upon.

Garcia addressed Doku’s situation at his pre-match press conference, leaving little ambiguity about the decision. “We played without Jeremy in the three group stage matches,” the coach noted, referencing his starts against Egypt and in the 5-1 win over New Zealand.

The Belgian boss also pointed to the disruptions that affected Doku’s buildup to the tournament, including his temporary departure from camp for the birth of his son. “Jeremy wasn’t always available during our preparations. When a player isn’t at their best, they can experience a dip afterward. That’s what happened,” Garcia said.

*Developing story…