Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
2026 World Cup
Comments

Why isn’t Romelu Lukaku starting for Belgium against the USMNT at the 2026 World Cup?

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Follow us on Google!
Romelu Lukaku #9 of Belgium warming up.
© Alex Grimm/Getty ImagesRomelu Lukaku #9 of Belgium warming up.

Romelu Lukaku has been a game-changer for Belgium every time he has come off the bench, playing a significant role in getting the Red Devils to the Round of 16. Yet when the lineups dropped for the clash against the USMNT, his absence from the starting XI prompted plenty of questions.

Lukaku is not starting against the USMNT due to a tactical decision by head coach Rudi Garcia. As he has done throughout the entire tournament, the Belgian boss has opted for Charles De Ketelaere‘s versatility over the Napoli striker from the opening whistle.

The former Manchester United forward has embraced the super-substitute role throughout the competition, contributing a goal and an assist against New Zealand, playing a key part in the 1-1 draw with Egypt, and proving crucial in the comeback win over Senegal. Despite that impact, Garcia has remained committed to his approach of deploying Lukaku as a weapon off the bench rather than a starter.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

Lukaku atop Belgium’s all-time World Cup scoring chart

Lukaku arrived at the tournament having missed Belgium‘s most recent call-ups due to a hamstring injury, and with De Ketelaere having claimed the starting striker role, he was relegated to a secondary part. He has started only the game against Iran, yet has still managed to leave a historic mark on the competition.

Romelu Lukaku #9 of Belgium shoots at goal against Senegal.

Romelu Lukaku #9 of Belgium shoots at goal against Senegal.

His cameo contributions have been decisive at every turn. He played a role in Belgium drawing level against Egypt via an own goal, helping the Red Devils top Group G. Against New Zealand, he scored and assisted in just 11 minutes off the bench, and against Senegal he came on in the second half to reduce the deficit in the 86th-minute that swung the momentum of the match.

Advertisement
What is Belgium’s current FIFA ranking ahead of its 2026 World Cup match vs the USMNT?

see also

What is Belgium’s current FIFA ranking ahead of its 2026 World Cup match vs the USMNT?

Those two goals at this World Cup have made Lukaku Belgium’s all-time leading scorer in the competition, bringing his career total to seven goals across four editions spanning 2014, 2018, 2022, and 2026. He surpassed the previous record held by Marc Wilmots, who had tallied five goals between his two goals in 1998 and three in 2002.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
The international scoring stat where Romelu Lukaku outperforms Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

The international scoring stat where Romelu Lukaku outperforms Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Romelu Lukaku holds an international scoring stat with Belgium, where Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo find themselves trailing behind him.

Why isn’t Romelu Lukaku starting for Belgium against Senegal at the 2026 World Cup?

Why isn’t Romelu Lukaku starting for Belgium against Senegal at the 2026 World Cup?

Belgium face Senegal in a crucial Round of 32 match at the 2026 World Cup, where Romelu Lukaku will start the game from the bench.

2026 World Cup: Courtois, De Bruyne headline Belgium squad as Lukaku included despite Napoli struggles

2026 World Cup: Courtois, De Bruyne headline Belgium squad as Lukaku included despite Napoli struggles

Belgium have confirmed their roster for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, featuring stars such as Thibaut Courtois, Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku.

No one in Serie A can beat Christian Pulisic since 2023: Milan star surpasses Lautaro Martinez and Romelu Lukaku in one crucial stat

No one in Serie A can beat Christian Pulisic since 2023: Milan star surpasses Lautaro Martinez and Romelu Lukaku in one crucial stat

The American forward has gone toe-to-toe with some of Serie A’s finest, including Lautaro Martinez of Inter and Romelu Lukaku of Napoli. Yet, the numbers show something remarkable: Pulisic has left them all behind in one pivotal achievement.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo