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Cristiano Ronaldo on alert as Roberto Martinez confirms Portugal departure after heartbreaking World Cup exit: Who will replace him?

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and head coach Roberto Martinez.
© Carlos Rodrigues/Getty ImagesPortugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and head coach Roberto Martinez.

Portugal’s 1-0 defeat to Spain in the 2026 World Cup Round of 16 marked the end of its campaign, but it also signaled the conclusion of an important chapter for the national team. With Cristiano Ronaldo and head coach Roberto Martinez both at the center of attention following the elimination, the result has raised major questions about what comes next, including who will guide Portugal into its next era.

The World Cup exit has already triggered significant change behind the scenes. While Portugal now turns its attention toward rebuilding after another disappointing finish at a major tournament, supporters are waiting to learn who will take over the national team and whether that appointment can unlock the enormous potential of one of soccer’s most talented squads.

Moments after the Selecao das Quinas’ elimination, Roberto Martinez officially confirmed that his time in charge had come to an end. The Spaniard revealed that his contract would not be renewed, bringing an end to a spell that ultimately failed to deliver the deep tournament run many had expected.

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Speaking after the match, Martinez said: “My era is over; now it is important to make a fresh start, and it is legitimate for the president to choose his own coach. I am grateful for all the support I received.” He echoed those sentiments in another statement, saying: It’s the end of the cycle. It’s important to have a new voice, a new leader.”

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Who could replace Martinez?

With Martinez stepping aside, Jorge Jesus has emerged as the overwhelming favorite to become Portugal’s next head coach. Reports from Italian journalist Nicolo Shira and ESPN Brasil indicate that discussions between the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) and the experienced manager have progressed positively, with negotiations being close to completion.

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Jesus recently left Al-Nassr, where he worked with Cristiano Ronaldo, making the potential reunion an intriguing storyline. His familiarity with the Portuguese captain and several of the country’s biggest stars could ease the transition during what promises to be a pivotal period.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Jorge Jesus

Cristiano Ronaldo and Jorge Jesus

According to the reports, the federation had already begun preparing for a coaching change before the World Cup concluded. Martinez was reportedly expected to remain only if Portugal reached at least the semifinals, making the Round of 16 elimination decisive for his future.

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Why Martinez’s spell came under criticism

Despite overseeing one of the most gifted player pools in international soccer, Martinez struggled to translate individual talent into consistent tournament success. Portugal reached only the Euro 2024 quarterfinals before falling in the 2026 World Cup Round of 16, results that left many believing the team had underachieved.

Critics argued that Portugal lacked tactical clarity during key matches. They pointed to conservative team selections, questionable substitutions, and an inability to fully utilize stars such as Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Rafael Leão, Vitinha, Joao Neves, Pedro Neto, João Cancelo and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Roberto Martinez of Portugal.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Roberto Martinez of Portugal.

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For Cristiano Ronaldo, Martinez’s departure introduces another major transition at international level. Although the veteran forward’s own World Cup future remains uncertain following the heartbreaking exit, the appointment of a new manager could influence Portugal’s direction as preparations begin for upcoming competitions.

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EDITORS’ PICKS
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Cristiano Ronaldo set for bizarre twist as Portugal and Al-Nassr’s post-2026 World Cup plans emerge regarding Roberto Martinez and Jorge Jesus

While Ronaldo remains focused on chasing success with Portugal on the biggest stage, a surprising chain of events involving his national team coach and his club side has started to attract attention.

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A fresh response from within Guardiola’s inner circle has now provided a much clearer picture of where things stand.

Cristiano Ronaldo could soon find out Jorge Jesus’ replacement as date for Al-Nassr to finalize new coach emerges, and it depends on 2026 World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo could soon find out Jorge Jesus’ replacement as date for Al-Nassr to finalize new coach emerges, and it depends on 2026 World Cup

With Jesus officially stepping away from the project after winning the Saudi Pro League title, the search for his successor is now one of the biggest stories surrounding the club.

Cristiano Ronaldo won Saudi Pro League with Jorge Jesus, but another coach got the best out of him: Comparing CR7’s goals, assists, and win percentage under each Al-Nassr coach

Cristiano Ronaldo won Saudi Pro League with Jorge Jesus, but another coach got the best out of him: Comparing CR7’s goals, assists, and win percentage under each Al-Nassr coach

While Jorge Jesus delivered the trophy that had eluded the club for years, a closer look at the numbers raises an intriguing question about whether he was actually the coach under whom Ronaldo performed at his highest level.

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