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Cristiano Ronaldo breaks international goalscoring record at 2026 World Cup that no male player had ever reached before

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal celebrates after scoring
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal celebrates after scoring

Cristiano Ronaldo added another remarkable chapter to his legendary international career as Portugal defeated Croatia 2-1 to reach the Round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup. The veteran captain once again delivered on soccer’s biggest stage, helping his national team overcome a tough opponent while achieving a milestone that no male player had managed before. With Portugal continuing its quest for World Cup glory, Ronaldo’s latest accomplishment has once again placed him at the center of soccer history.

Supporters around the world are still discussing how Cristiano Ronaldo broke an international record at the 2026 World Cup that no male player had ever reached before. The achievement further highlights the extraordinary longevity and consistency that have defined his career across more than two decades of elite international soccer.

Portugal booked its place in the next round after earning a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Croatia in the World Cup knockout stage. The match remained finely balanced throughout before Ronaldo converted from the penalty spot in the 68th minute to help swing the contest in Portugal’s favor. Goncalo Ramos added Portugal’s other goal, while Ivan Perisic scored Croatia’s only goal of the evening.

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The victory ensured that the Selecao progressed to the Round of 16, where an eagerly anticipated showdown with neighboring Spain now awaits. The result also carried personal significance for Ronaldo, whose decisive penalty marked another unforgettable moment in an already extraordinary international career.

Ronaldo reaches milestone never seen before

While Portugal celebrated qualification, the evening also became historic for its captain. Cristiano Ronaldo became the first male player in soccer history to score 25 or more combined goals across the FIFA World Cup and UEFA European Championship.

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The landmark goal arrived from the penalty spot and represented another milestone in a journey that has spanned 22 years of international tournaments. His remarkable scoring record began at Euro 2004 and has continued through multiple editions of both the European Championship and the World Cup.

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According to Squawka, Ronaldo is now the first player ever to reach the 25-goal mark across the two biggest men’s international tournaments, extending a record that reflects both longevity and elite performance on soccer’s grandest stages.

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Scoring journey that spans more than two decades

Ronaldo’s international tournament scoring record demonstrates an extraordinary level of consistency across several generations of soccer. His tally began with two goals at Euro 2004, followed by strikes at the 2006 World Cup, Euro 2008, the 2010 World Cup, Euro 2012, the 2014 World Cup, Euro 2016, the 2018 World Cup, Euro 2020, the 2022 World Cup, and now the 2026 World Cup.

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Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal celebrates after scoring

Across those competitions, Ronaldo has continually found ways to influence matches despite facing increasingly younger opponents. His latest World Cup campaign has already produced three goals, proving that he remains one of Portugal’s biggest attacking threats even at 41 years of age.

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The achievement also reflects his incredible durability, having maintained elite standards for more than two decades at the highest level of international soccer.

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EDITORS’ PICKS
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