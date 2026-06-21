Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
World Cup
Comments

Why isn’t Jeremy Doku playing for Belgium against Iran at the 2026 World Cup?

Martin Zendron

By Martin Zendron

Follow us on Google!
Jeremy Doku of Belgium.
© Fran Santiago/Getty ImagesJeremy Doku of Belgium.

The absence of Manchester City star Jeremy Doku from Belgium’s starting lineup to face Iran has left many soccer fans searching for answers ahead of the pivotal 2026 World Cup Group G encounter at SoFi Stadium.

Widely regarded as one of coach Rudi Garcia’s most dangerous attacking weapons, Doku was completely omitted from the matchday squad. The official reason behind his sudden absence is a recurring respiratory infection that flared up severely during the team’s stay in Los Angeles.

According to reports from the Belgian medical camp, Doku has been quietly battling breathing difficulties and a severe cold for several weeks. While the 24-year-old managed to play 86 minutes during the 1-1 opening draw against Egypt, his condition took a significant turn for the worse following Saturday night’s final training session in California.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

To avoid risking long-term complications, the technical staff opted to pull him from selection and put him on a strict course of antibiotics.

When will Jeremy Doku return?

The medical team is optimistic that a week of rest and clinical recovery will have the explosive winger fully fit to feature in Vancouver on June 26.

The decision to sideline Doku today is a precautionary measure designed to safeguard his availability for the rest of the tournament. Given that Group G is fully locked in a four-way tie with every team sitting on one point, managing player workloads has become a delicate tightrope walk for the coaching staff.

Advertisement

“It is better to let him rest now and then work towards the last group match against New Zealand,” explained Vincent Mannaert, Belgium’s sports director.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Why aren’t Erling Haaland, Rayan Cherki and Jeremy Doku starting for Man City vs Crystal Palace today?

Why aren’t Erling Haaland, Rayan Cherki and Jeremy Doku starting for Man City vs Crystal Palace today?

Erling Haaland remained one of the biggest talking points before kickoff, while Rayan Cherki and Jeremy Doku were also heavily discussed after supporters noticed major changes to Pep Guardiola’s lineup.

Man City set to sign Jeremy Doku in $70 million deal

Man City set to sign Jeremy Doku in $70 million deal

Manchester City has reportedly agreed a massive fee with Rennes to sign Jeremy Doku on a permanent transfer. The reigning Champions League winners are expected to pay the French side around $70 million for the star winger. West Ham, Chelsea, and Tottenham Hotspur were all previously linked with the Belgium international. However, City has won […]

How Belgium’s win, draw, or loss vs Iran could impact the 2026 World Cup Group G standings

How Belgium’s win, draw, or loss vs Iran could impact the 2026 World Cup Group G standings

Belgium and Iran at clashing on Sunday in a key game that could see big changes in an all-tied Group G.

How to watch Uruguay vs Cape Verde in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

How to watch Uruguay vs Cape Verde in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Uruguay and Cape Verde will face each other in Matchday 2 of the FIFA World Cup group stage. Check out all the details on how to watch this highly anticipated clash live in the United States.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo