Why isn’t Jeremy Doku playing for Belgium against Iran at the 2026 World Cup?

The absence of Manchester City star Jeremy Doku from Belgium’s starting lineup to face Iran has left many soccer fans searching for answers ahead of the pivotal 2026 World Cup Group G encounter at SoFi Stadium.

Widely regarded as one of coach Rudi Garcia’s most dangerous attacking weapons, Doku was completely omitted from the matchday squad. The official reason behind his sudden absence is a recurring respiratory infection that flared up severely during the team’s stay in Los Angeles.

According to reports from the Belgian medical camp, Doku has been quietly battling breathing difficulties and a severe cold for several weeks. While the 24-year-old managed to play 86 minutes during the 1-1 opening draw against Egypt, his condition took a significant turn for the worse following Saturday night’s final training session in California.

To avoid risking long-term complications, the technical staff opted to pull him from selection and put him on a strict course of antibiotics.

When will Jeremy Doku return?

The medical team is optimistic that a week of rest and clinical recovery will have the explosive winger fully fit to feature in Vancouver on June 26.

The decision to sideline Doku today is a precautionary measure designed to safeguard his availability for the rest of the tournament. Given that Group G is fully locked in a four-way tie with every team sitting on one point, managing player workloads has become a delicate tightrope walk for the coaching staff.

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“It is better to let him rest now and then work towards the last group match against New Zealand,” explained Vincent Mannaert, Belgium’s sports director.