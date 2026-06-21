How to watch Uruguay vs Cape Verde in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Uruguay vs Cape Verde on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Uruguay vs Cape Verde WHAT 2026 World Cup WHEN 6:00pm ET / 3:00pm PT • Sunday, June 21, 2026 WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Peacock Premium, FS1, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Two-time champions Uruguay are under immense pressure to secure a victory against tournament debutants Cape Verde in a pivotal Group H showdown. Marcelo Bielsa’s side is reeling from a frustrating 1-1 draw with Saudi Arabia, a match they dominated statistically but failed to win. The urgency is palpable, as anything less than three points could jeopardize their chances of advancing to the knockout stages.

Meanwhile, Cape Verde enters this match with sky-high confidence after pulling off one of the biggest shocks of the opening round. The Blue Sharks held European powerhouse Spain to a historic 0-0 draw, showcasing an ironclad defensive strategy. With a precious point already secured, they have a golden opportunity to continue their fairytale run and take a massive step toward the Round of 32.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

The two nations arrive at this fixture from opposite ends of the expectation spectrum. Uruguay, a traditional powerhouse, has stumbled out of the gate and is winless in their last five matches, a concerning trend for a team with high aspirations. In stark contrast, Cape Verde, the third-smallest nation to ever qualify for the tournament, is riding a wave of momentum after proving they can compete with the world’s elite.

This match presents a classic clash of styles. Expect Uruguay to deploy Marcelo Bielsa’s signature high-intensity press, seeking rapid ball recovery and aggressive vertical attacks to overwhelm their opponent. Cape Verde will almost certainly counter with the same disciplined, deep defensive block that frustrated Spain, aiming to absorb pressure, clog passing lanes, and spring forward on the counter-attack through their efficient striker, Dailon Livramento.

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The motivations for both squads are crystal clear. For Uruguay, this is a must-win game to get their campaign back on track and avoid a disastrous group-stage exit. For Cape Verde, this is the most important match in their footballing history. A victory would validate their defensive masterclass against Spain and put them in a remarkable position to advance to the next round.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

This will be the first-ever official meeting between Uruguay and Cape Verde, making this tournament encounter a historic occasion for both nations. With no prior friendlies or competitive matches, there is no direct history to draw upon, adding an element of unpredictability to the clash.

While they have never faced Cape Verde, Uruguay has a strong record against African opposition in the global tournament. La Celeste are undefeated in five previous matches against CAF teams, securing three wins and two draws. Their most recent encounter was a 2-0 victory over Ghana in the 2022 competition, demonstrating their ability to handle the challenges posed by African sides.

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Key statistical trends from the opening matches highlight the game’s central dynamic: attack versus defense. Uruguay unleashed 27 shots against Saudi Arabia, with 22 of those coming in a dominant second half. Conversely, Cape Verde demonstrated incredible defensive resilience, conceding 27 shots to Spain without allowing a goal and committing only a single foul throughout the entire match. This sets the stage for a battle between Uruguay‘s offensive firepower and Cape Verde‘s organized backline.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Uruguay enters this crucial match hampered by significant injuries to key defensive players, while Cape Verde is expected to field the same full-strength squad that earned a historic point against Spain.

Marcelo Bielsa faces a selection headache as his defense is currently decimated. Key center-back Ronald Araújo is out with a muscle tear, joining captain José María Giménez and creative midfielder Giorgian de Arrascaeta on the sidelines. These absences force Bielsa to rely on his squad’s depth to maintain defensive stability against a confident Cape Verde side.

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Conversely, Cape Verde manager Pedro Leitão Brito has no new injury concerns and will likely stick with the same starting eleven and formation that proved so effective against Spain. The team’s defensive cohesion and discipline were central to their success, and Brito will trust the same group of players to deliver another monumental performance.

Uruguay Projected XI (4-4-2):

Muslera; Vina, Caceres, Olivera, Varela; Araujo, Ugarte, Bentancur, Valverde; Nunez, Vinas.

Despite the injury crisis, Bielsa is expected to maintain his aggressive 4-4-2 setup. The responsibility will fall on Federico Valverde to drive the offense from midfield, while the forward duo of Darwin Nunez and Federico Vinas must be more clinical in front of goal than they were in the opener.

Cape Verde Projected XI (4-5-1):

Vozinha; Lopes Cabral, Diney, Pico, Moreira; Pina, Jovane Cabral, Monteiro, Duarte, Mendes; Livramento.

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Cape Verde will again deploy the compact 4-5-1 formation that neutralized Spain. Goalkeeper Vozinha, who made seven saves in a heroic debut, will be crucial, while the backline, marshaled by Roberto “Pico” Lopes, will form a low block. Dailon Livramento will lead the line, looking to capitalize on any counter-attacking opportunities.

More details on how to watch

You can watch Uruguay vs Cape Verde exclusively on Fubo. The service is available on a wide range of devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, and mobile devices running iOS or Android.

In addition to this tournament, a subscription to Fubo gives you access to a massive library of soccer content. You can stream other major competitions, including Liga MX, LaLiga, and exclusive coverage from Champions League.

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A monthly subscription costs just $14.99, giving you unparalleled access to live sports and on-demand content. This plan includes every single match of the 2026 tournament, from the group stage all the way to the final.

SEE MORE: World Cup TV Schedule Page

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as Nord VPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.