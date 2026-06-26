Is Jeremy Doku playing? New Zealand vs Belgium confirmed lineups for the 2026 World Cup Group G game

The stakes could not be higher at Vancouver Stadium as New Zealand and Belgium face off in their final Group G fixture. Both nations enter this crucial 2026 World Cup Matchday 3 showdown with possibilities of securing their place in the Round of 32.

New Zealand have shown plenty of fight without much reward, opening the tournament with a 2-2 draw against Iran before suffering a 3-1 defeat to Egypt. That result leaves the All Whites bottom of the group on just one point, meaning Darren Bazeley’s side face the biggest match in their World Cup history.

For Belgium, the path has been frustratingly stagnant rather than disastrous. The Red Devils were held to a 1-1 draw by Egypt before a second straight stalemate, this time a goalless draw against Iran, leaving Rudi Garcia’s men on two points and in need of three more to guarantee qualification out of Group G.

For this crucial game, Jeremy Doku will be back in the starting team. The Manchester City winger briefly left the Belgium camp earlier in the tournament for the birth of his first child but has since rejoined the squad.

Jeremy Doku of Belgium during the game vs Iran. (Getty Images)

New Zealand confirmed lineup

The only doubt for Darren Bazeley comes at left-back, where Liberato Cacace has not completed a full 90 minutes since returning from a long injury layoff, leaving the door open for Ben Old or Francis de Vries to come in.

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see also How Belgium’s win, draw, or loss vs New Zealand could impact the 2026 World Cup Group G standings

New Zealand’s confirmed starting XI: Max Crocombe; Tim Payne, Finn Surman, Tyler Bindon, Liberato Cacace; Joe Bell, Marko Stamenic; Ryan Thomas, Sarpreet Singh, Elijah Just; Chris Wood.

Belgium confirmed lineup

Garcia is forced into at least one change at the back, with Nathan Ngoy suspended after picking up a red card against Iran. Zeno Debast would ordinarily be the natural replacement, but fitness concerns mean Arthur Theate is instead tipped to slot in at center back.

Belgium’s confirmed starting XI: Thibaut Courtois; Timothy Castagne, Brandon Mechele, Arthur Theate, Maxim De Cuyper; Hans Vanaken, Youri Tielemans; Leandro Trossard, Kevin De Bruyne, Jeremy Doku; Charles De Ketelaere.

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