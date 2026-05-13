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Why aren’t Erling Haaland, Rayan Cherki and Jeremy Doku starting for Man City vs Crystal Palace today?

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Erling Haaland (L) and Pep Guardiola (R), Manager of Manchester City.
© Carl Recine & Molly Darlington/Getty ImagesErling Haaland (L) and Pep Guardiola (R), Manager of Manchester City.

With the Premier League title race entering its decisive stage, Manchester City arrived under enormous pressure ahead of the clash with Crystal Palace. Erling Haaland remained one of the biggest talking points before kickoff, while Rayan Cherki and Jeremy Doku were also heavily discussed after supporters noticed major changes to Pep Guardiola’s lineup.

Crystal Palace travelled to the Etihad with little pressure compared to the home side, but the London club still has plenty to play for late in the campaign. Manchester City knows anything less than victory could hand Arsenal a massive advantage in the race for the title.

The buildup to the match had already been intense following Arsenal’s controversial victory over West Ham United. That result left City needing all three points to reduce the gap at the top of the table and keep the title fight alive heading into the final weeks of the season.

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Pep Guardiola also had one eye on the upcoming FA Cup final, with concerns surrounding player fitness and workload beginning to grow. Several important names had recently dealt with knocks, including Rodri and Josko Gvardiol, while others had played heavy minutes during a packed schedule.

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Reports before kickoff hinted that Guardiola could rotate his side heavily against Crystal Palace. Omar Marmoush, Phil Foden and Savinho were all pushing for starting roles after impressive recent performances from the bench.

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Why Haaland, Cherki and Doku were not starting

The mystery surrounding the absence of Haaland, Cherki and Doku from the starting lineup was eventually explained shortly before kickoff. Manchester City decided to rest all three attacking stars ahead of the FA Cup final, with Guardiola choosing to protect several key players during one of the busiest stretches of the season.

The official lineup confirmed the changes. Haaland, Cherki and Doku all began the game on the bench, while Marmoush, Savinho and Antoine Semenyo were handed opportunities in attack instead.

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City also welcomed back Josko Gvardiol after a lengthy absence, with Guardiola making six changes overall to the starting XI. Abdukodir Khusanov, Rayan Ait-Nouri and Phil Foden also returned to the side for the crucial encounter.

The decision highlighted how carefully Guardiola is managing his squad during the closing weeks of the season. Manchester City still has a realistic chance of winning the Premier League, but the FA Cup final also represents a major opportunity for silverware.

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