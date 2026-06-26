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Why isn’t Edouard Mendy playing for Senegal against Iraq at the 2026 World Cup?

Martin Zendron

By Martin Zendron

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Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy #16 of Senegal.
© Kevin C. Cox/Getty ImagesGoalkeeper Edouard Mendy #16 of Senegal.

Senegal face a massive tactical setback ahead of their final, high-stakes Group I clash against Iraq at BMO Field in Toronto. First-choice goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has been officially omitted from the starting lineup, leaving a massive structural void between the posts for the Teranga Lions.

The Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) confirmed that the Al-Ahli custodian has been sidelined due to a left knee injury sustained during Monday’s grueling Matchday 2 defeat against Norway.

The physical trauma occurred in the 63rd minute of the match at MetLife Stadium. After executing an aerial claim and landing awkwardly, the 34-year-old immediately signaled to the technical area in clear discomfort. Despite attempting to push through the pain barrier, Mendy was forced to walk off the pitch, prompting an immediate substitution for backup keeper Mory Diaw.

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Mendy’s injury: The official medical verdict

Following extensive clinical tests conducted by the national team’s medical staff, the FSF issued a formal statement ruling the former Chelsea shot-stopper out of the group-stage finale.

Initial assessments indicate acute joint trauma to the left knee, with medical specialists carrying out complementary examinations to determine the exact extent of the damage, specifically looking at the lateral ligament and cartilage stability.

Edouard Mendy #16 of Senegal is helped by team staff as he leaves the pitch (Getty Images).

Edouard Mendy #16 of Senegal is helped by team staff as he leaves the pitch (Getty Images).

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“Following a left knee injury sustained during the match against Norway, Edouard Mendy will be unavailable for Senegal’s next game,” the federation noted.

Captain Kalidou Koulibaly admitted the injury dealt a psychological blow to the squad, highlighting how vital the veteran keeper’s vocal command is to organizing their defensive block.

Is Sadio Mane playing? Senegal vs Iraq projected lineups for the 2026 World Cup Group I game

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Is Sadio Mane playing? Senegal vs Iraq projected lineups for the 2026 World Cup Group I game

Tactical reconfiguration for Pape Thiaw

Mendy’s enforced absence forces manager Pape Thiaw to pivot to his reserve options at a moment where Senegal has absolutely zero margin for error. Having dropped their opening fixtures to France and Norway, the West African giants sit at the bottom of the section with zero points, meaning they must secure a comprehensive victory over Iraq to have any mathematical hope of advancing as one of the best third-placed teams.

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Le Havre goalkeeper Mory Diaw is thrust into the spotlight to command the penalty box today. While Diaw possesses excellent reflexes and domestic experience, replacing a two-time Africa Cup of Nations winner and UEFA Champions League champion in a World Cup elimination fixture represents a monumental challenge.

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