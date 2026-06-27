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Jordan vs Argentina confirmed lineups for the 2026 World Cup Group J game

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina.
© Charlotte Wilson/Getty ImagesLionel Messi #10 of Argentina.

Argentina is set to face Jordan for its final Group J match of the 2026 World Cup at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. With La Albiceleste having already punched their ticket to the knockout rounds, anticipation is building regarding how much fans will see of superstar Lionel Messi.

Messi is expected to feature in the match, but likely as a second-half substitute. Head coach Lionel Scaloni made it clear during Friday’s press conference that Argentina’s captain will start the game on the bench, noting that while the squad is fully prepared for Jordan, he was reluctant to reveal the exact starting eleven just yet.

Along with that announcement, Scaloni hinted that “Leo will come on later,” virtually guaranteeing the legendary playmaker will log some minutes. According to TyC Sports journalist and Argentina insider Gaston Edul, the Inter Miami star is eager to get on the pitch to avoid going more than an entire week without competitive match rhythm ahead of the Round of 32.

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Thus far, Messi has been in vintage form, netting five goals across the first two group matches to account for every single one of Argentina’s goals in the World Cup. Having just celebrated his 39th birthday, the iconic number 10 will also be looking to extend his lead at the top of the tournament’s golden boot race.

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Argentina and Jordan enter with their World Cup fates already sealed

As Matchday 3 gets underway, the Round of 32 bracket is rapidly taking shape while the opening stage comes to a close. In the case of this matchup, the final standings for both nations have actually been mathematically decided before the opening whistle.

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Following consecutive shutouts against Algeria (3-0) and Austria (2-0), Argentina has already secured the top spot in Group J and a date with Cape Verde in the next round. Meanwhile, tournament debutants Jordan sit at the bottom of the group after narrow losses to Austria and Algeria, leaving them completely eliminated from knockout contention.

Confirmed lineups for Jordan and Argentina

Jordan’s confirmed lineup (3-4-3): Yazeed Abu Laila; Abdallah Nasib, Yazan Al Arab Husam Ali Mohammad; Ehsan Haddad, Nizar Al Rashdan, Noor Al Rawabdeh, Mohannad Abu Taha; Ali Al Azaizeh, Ali Olwan, Odeh Fakhoury.
Head coach: Jamal Sellami.

Argentina’s confirmed lineup (3-4-1-2): Emiliano Martínez; Nicolas Otamendi, Marcos Senesi, Nicolas Tagliafico; Giuliano Simeone, Leandro Paredes, Exequiel Palacios, Giovani Lo Celso; Nico Paz; Julian Alvarez, Lautaro Martinez.
Head coach: Lionel Scaloni.

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