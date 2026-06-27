Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal finish second after 0-0 draw with Colombia

On the final matchday of the 2026 World Cup group stage, Group K features a crucial clash as Colombia and Portugal battle to determine who finishes first. The first half comes to an end with a balanced match. Colombia controlled possession for most of the half, while Portugal grew into the game in the final minutes. The score remains 0-0 at halftime.

Albeit their matches against the lower-ranked teams were not easy, Colombia earned two victories that secured a place in the next round before this match. Even so, they are unlikely to change their approach, as a draw would be enough to guarantee first place in the group.

Portugal’s campaign has put them under more pressure. Their unexpected draw against DR Congo left them with just four points after defeating Uzbekistan. As a result, Portugal must beat Colombia to finish at the top of Group K.