Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal finish second after 0-0 draw with Colombia

On the final matchday of the 2026 World Cup group stage, Group K features a crucial clash as Colombia and Portugal battle to determine who finishes first. The first half comes to an end with a balanced match. Colombia controlled possession for most of the half, while Portugal grew into the game in the final minutes. The score remains 0-0 at halftime.
Albeit their matches against the lower-ranked teams were not easy, Colombia earned two victories that secured a place in the next round before this match. Even so, they are unlikely to change their approach, as a draw would be enough to guarantee first place in the group.
Portugal’s campaign has put them under more pressure. Their unexpected draw against DR Congo left them with just four points after defeating Uzbekistan. As a result, Portugal must beat Colombia to finish at the top of Group K.
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Full-time whistle
90+6': The referee blows the final whistle to end the match.
Rafael Leão shot goes wide for Portugal
90+3': Rafael Leão broke free down the left and fired a shot toward the far post, but it went just wide.
Five minutes of added time
90': The fourth official indicates five minutes of added time.
Davinson Sánchez goal for Colombia denied for offside
90+1': Juan Fernando Quintero delivered a cross and Davinson Sánchez headed the ball into the net, but the goal was ruled offside.
Luis Suárez overhead kick for Colombia
88': A poor clearance by the goalkeeper left the ball hanging in the air for Luis Suárez, who attempted an overhead kick but sent it well over the bar.
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Colombia substitution
87': Santiago Arias goes out for Daniel Muñoz.
Gustavo Puerta booked for Colombia
85': Gustavo Puerta is shown a yellow card.
Colombia control possession
84': Colombia control possession while Portugal wait for opportunities to counterattack.
Diogo Dalot long-range effort from Bruno Fernandes corner for Portugal
77': From a corner on the left, Bruno Fernandes played it short, and Diogo Dalot struck a placed shot from distance that went just wide.
Colombia double substitution
75': James Rodríguez goes out for Juan Fernando Quintero and Jhon Arias goes out for Kevin Castaño.
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James Rodríguez volley blocked by defender for Colombia
73': James Rodríguez received a bouncing ball outside the box and struck it, but a defender cleared it with a header.
Match resumes after hydration break
71': The match resumes after the hydration break.
Portugal double substitution
69': Vitinha comes off for Samu Costa and João Félix comes off for Rafael Leão.
Hydration break
68': The match is paused for a hydration break.
Gustavo Puerta long-range shot for Colombia
67': Gustavo Puerta received the ball outside the box and struck a powerful low shot that went just wide of the post.
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Jhon Arias shot saved by Portugal goalkeeper
66': Jhon Arias waited for Santiago Arias, received it back inside the box, and struck a shot to the near post, but the goalkeeper made a good save.
Luis Suárez deflected shot for Colombia
64': James Rodríguez played a through ball to Luis Suárez, who finished with a shot across goal, but a deflection off a defender sent it out for a corner.
Richard Ríos close chance for Colombia
61': James Rodríguez found Santiago Arias, who crossed low into the box, and Richard Ríos finished with a left-footed shot inside the area that went just wide of the post.
Colombia double substitution
60': Jhon Córdoba comes off for Luis Suárez and Jefferson Lerma comes off for Richard Ríos.
João Félix assist to Cristiano Ronaldo ruled offside
59': João Félix set up Cristiano Ronaldo, who finished near the post, but the flag went up for a clear offside.
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Lerma long-range shot saved by Portugal goalkeeper
54': Jefferson Lerma struck a powerful shot from outside the box, but the Portugal goalkeeper pushed it away easily with his fists.
João Félix miss from Diogo Dalot cross for Portugal
50': Diogo Dalot delivered a good cross from the right, but João Félix missed the header and the ball hit his shoulder, going off target.
Portugal double substitution
Rúben Neves goes out for João Neves and João Cancelo goes out for Diogo Dalot.
Second half kicks off
The second half begins as both teams return to the pitch.
Half-time whistle
45+3': The referee brings the first half to an end.
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James Rodríguez placed shot for Colombia
45+2': James Rodríguez struck a low, placed effort from outside the box, but the goalkeeper made a good save.
First-half stoppage time added
45': Three minutes of stoppage time are added at the end of the first half.
Gustavo Puerta long-range attempt for Colombia
44': Jhon Durán laid the ball off to Gustavo Puerta, who took a shot from distance, but it went straight into the goalkeeper’s hands.
Defensive lapse by Colombia and João Félix volley for Portugal
41': A lapse in concentration from Colombia’s defense allowed João Félix to receive a throw-in inside the box, control it with his chest, and hit a volley, but it went over the crossbar.
Rúben Neves long-range effort for Portugal
39': Rúben Neves struck a powerful shot from distance, but it went just wide of the post.
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Bruno Fernandes chance for Portugal
38': João Cancelo delivered a low cross into the box, Bruno Fernandes met it with a powerful shot inside the area, but the goalkeeper produced a great save.
Match pace slows down
35': The match is lacking clear goal chances in recent minutes.
Colombia controlling possession
30': Colombia keep control of the ball, circulating possession, while Portugal stay compact and wait in their defensive shape.
Match resumes after hydration break
27': The match resumed after the hydration break.
Hydration break
24': The match was paused for a hydration break.
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Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal free kick attempt
23': Cristiano Ronaldo took a long-range free kick, but the shot went straight into the goalkeeper’s hands at mid-height.
Jhon Arias and Colombia close chance
21': James Rodríguez played Jhon Arias into space, and he struck a low shot across goal, but Ruben Neves cleared it off the line just as it was heading wide.
Jhon Córdoba and Luis Díaz for Colombia attacking move down the right
16': Jhon Córdoba used his pace on the right, entered the box and finished low across goal, but the goalkeeper saved it well. Luis Díaz could not convert the rebound.
Gustavo Puerta and Colombia long-range effort
14': Gustavo Puerta struck a powerful left-footed shot, but it went well wide of the target.
Bruno Fernandes and Portugal chance
11': Bruno Fernandes attempted a shot from long range, but it went well wide.
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James Rodríguez and Colombia chance
7': James Rodríguez received the ball on the left just outside the box from a tight angle and hit a low shot across goal, but it went well wide.
Pedro Neto and Portugal chance
6': João Félix sent a cross to the far post, where Pedro Neto came close to heading the ball home with no defender around him.
João Neves and Portugal chance
4': A poor clearance by Santiago Arias fell to João Neves, but his volley went well wide.
Luis Díaz and Colombia chance
1': Luis Díaz cut inside from the left and fired a shot that took a deflection. Jhon Córdoba then headed the rebound over the crossbar.
Kickoff
The match between Colombia and Portugal is underway.
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Possible next match
The winner of Group K will play a third-placed team on July 3, while the runner-up will face Croatia, who finished second in Group L, on July 2.
Match officials
The refereeing team for this match is headed by Alireza Faghani (Australia). He is assisted by George Lakrindis (Australia) and Andrew Lindsay (Australia), while Héctor Saíd Martínez Sorto (Honduras) serves as the fourth official. Jérôme Brisard (France) is the Video Assistant Referee, with Hernán Mastrángelo (Argentina) as the Assistant VAR.
Group K standings
Colombia and Portugal share Group K with DR Congo and Uzbekistan. Colombia lead the standings with six points (+3 goal difference), Portugal are second with four points (+5 goal difference), DR Congo are third with one point (-1 goal difference), while Uzbekistan are bottom with no points (-7 goal difference).
Confirmed lineups
Colombia (4-2-3-1): Camilo Vargas; Santiago Arias, Davinson Sánchez, Jhon Lucumí, Deiver Machado; Gustavo Puerta, Jefferson Lerma; Jhon Arias, James Rodríguez, Luis Díaz; Jhon Córdoba.
Portugal (4-2-3-1): Diogo Costa; João Cancelo, Rúben Dias, Renato Veiga, Nuno Mendes; João Neves, Vitinha; Pedro Neto, Bruno Fernandes, João Félix; Cristiano Ronaldo.
Portugal's list
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Colombia's list
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The stadium
The match is being played at Miami Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, United States. The venue has a capacity of 64,767 spectators.
Welcome
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