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England’s updated FIFA ranking before 2026 World Cup semifinal with Argentina

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane and Dan Burn #15 of England sing to the fans.
© Justin Setterfield/Getty ImagesJude Bellingham, Harry Kane and Dan Burn #15 of England sing to the fans.

Despite the numerous criticisms before the 2026 World Cup, England managed to become one of the best teams, defeating Norway to reach the semifinals. Hand in hand with their attacking prowess, they have shone game after game. However, they do not have an easy match, as they face Argentina. Reflecting their high level of play, they have managed to maintain a strong position in the FIFA Men’s World Ranking.

According to the FIFA Men’s World Ranking, England are ranked in the 4th spot, with 1889.42 points. While some criticisms were towards their playing style, they have been solid in the results, keeping the same spot in the last stages of the tournament. Nonetheless, they have not reached their best position yet, as they ranked 3rd in November of 2023.

While Thomas Tuchel’s team are among the highest-ranked national teams, they are still behind Argentina. The 2022 World Cup winners are ranked 3rd, with 1,943.47 points. Although they are coming off a major victory over Switzerland, they have dropped two places and need a win today to challenge Spain, the current leaders, for the top spot. With Lionel Messi in peak form, Argentina once again emerge as one of the top contenders.

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England have proven to be one of the most efficient teams in attack. Led by Harry Kane, they create space against tough midfields, using the wings as the central focus of their play. In addition, Jude Bellingham has taken advantage of the space up front, arriving from the second line to finish chances. However, they still have not been dominant in midfield, and their main challenge will be to remain consistent.

Harry Kane #9 of England celebrates with teammates Declan Rice #4 and Anthony Gordon #18.

Harry Kane #9 of England celebrates with teammates Declan Rice #4 and Anthony Gordon #18.

England close in on ending their 60-year World Cup drought

England are one of the most historic national teams in World Cup history. Led by legends such as Bobby Moore and Sir Geoff Hurst, they won the 1966 title. After that historic triumph, they remained relevant, producing legends such as Gary Lineker, David Beckham, Wayne Rooney, Frank Lampard, and many others. However, they have gone 60 years without winning the title, with today representing their best chance.

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How Argentina’s win, draw, or loss vs England could impact the 2026 World Cup bracket

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How Argentina’s win, draw, or loss vs England could impact the 2026 World Cup bracket

Since their victory in 1966, they have reached the semifinals in 1990 and 2018, where they were eliminated. Therefore, they face another golden opportunity to pursue a place in the final by defeating Argentina in a match full of history. Afterwards, they would face Spain, one of the best collective teams in the world. If they manage to do so, Thomas Tuchel’s team would write their name into history.

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EDITORS’ PICKS
Why isn’t Jarell Quansah playing for England against Argentina at the 2026 World Cup?

Why isn’t Jarell Quansah playing for England against Argentina at the 2026 World Cup?

England face the biggest challenge of the 2026 World Cup, as they take on Argentina in the semifinal. Making the situation even more complicated, head coach Thomas Tuchel will not be able to count on Jarell Quansah for the second consecutive game.

Are Harry Kane and Lionel Messi playing? England vs Argentina projected lineups for the 2026 World Cup semifinal

Are Harry Kane and Lionel Messi playing? England vs Argentina projected lineups for the 2026 World Cup semifinal

England and Argentina clash in a crucial 2026 World Cup semifinal, with Spain waiting to find out their opponent in the final.

How to watch England vs Argentina in USA: 2026 World Cup Semi-Final, Live Stream, TV & Preview

How to watch England vs Argentina in USA: 2026 World Cup Semi-Final, Live Stream, TV & Preview

England will square off against Argentina in the FIFA World Cup semifinal. Here's everything you need to know to watch the game live in the United States.

What is Argentina’s current FIFA ranking ahead of its 2026 World Cup semifinal vs England?

What is Argentina’s current FIFA ranking ahead of its 2026 World Cup semifinal vs England?

Argentina managed to defeat Switzerland 3–1, securing their place in the semifinals of the 2026 World Cup. Despite the strong result, they have dropped positions in the FIFA Men's World Ranking just before facing England.

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