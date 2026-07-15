England’s updated FIFA ranking before 2026 World Cup semifinal with Argentina

Despite the numerous criticisms before the 2026 World Cup, England managed to become one of the best teams, defeating Norway to reach the semifinals. Hand in hand with their attacking prowess, they have shone game after game. However, they do not have an easy match, as they face Argentina. Reflecting their high level of play, they have managed to maintain a strong position in the FIFA Men’s World Ranking.

According to the FIFA Men’s World Ranking, England are ranked in the 4th spot, with 1889.42 points. While some criticisms were towards their playing style, they have been solid in the results, keeping the same spot in the last stages of the tournament. Nonetheless, they have not reached their best position yet, as they ranked 3rd in November of 2023.

While Thomas Tuchel’s team are among the highest-ranked national teams, they are still behind Argentina. The 2022 World Cup winners are ranked 3rd, with 1,943.47 points. Although they are coming off a major victory over Switzerland, they have dropped two places and need a win today to challenge Spain, the current leaders, for the top spot. With Lionel Messi in peak form, Argentina once again emerge as one of the top contenders.

England have proven to be one of the most efficient teams in attack. Led by Harry Kane, they create space against tough midfields, using the wings as the central focus of their play. In addition, Jude Bellingham has taken advantage of the space up front, arriving from the second line to finish chances. However, they still have not been dominant in midfield, and their main challenge will be to remain consistent.

Harry Kane #9 of England celebrates with teammates Declan Rice #4 and Anthony Gordon #18.

England close in on ending their 60-year World Cup drought

England are one of the most historic national teams in World Cup history. Led by legends such as Bobby Moore and Sir Geoff Hurst, they won the 1966 title. After that historic triumph, they remained relevant, producing legends such as Gary Lineker, David Beckham, Wayne Rooney, Frank Lampard, and many others. However, they have gone 60 years without winning the title, with today representing their best chance.

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Since their victory in 1966, they have reached the semifinals in 1990 and 2018, where they were eliminated. Therefore, they face another golden opportunity to pursue a place in the final by defeating Argentina in a match full of history. Afterwards, they would face Spain, one of the best collective teams in the world. If they manage to do so, Thomas Tuchel’s team would write their name into history.