How to watch CF Montreal vs Toronto FC match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 MLS

Here are all of the details of where you can watch CF Montreal vs Toronto FC on US television and via legal streaming:
|WHO
|CF Montreal vs Toronto FC
|WHAT
|MLS 2026 season
|WHEN
|7:30pm ET / 4:30pm PT • Thursday, July 16, 2026
|WHERE
|Apple TV
|STREAM
|WATCH NOW
Match Overview
CF Montréal and Toronto FC meet in a key Eastern Conference clash, with both teams needing a win to stay in the playoff race. The rivals are tied on 14 points, sitting four points below the final play-in spot, making this a crucial opportunity to gain ground.
With neither side able to drop points against a direct competitor, expect a battle for all three points. Don’t miss this important MLS matchup that could shape the postseason picture.
Details on how to watch
Apple TV
is the home for Major League Soccer – where you can watch CF Montreal vs Toronto FC and every MLS game. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple TV, smartphone, tablet, Roku, and other smart streaming devices.
Apple TV will stream every MLS game – including MLS Cup Playoffs and Leagues Cup – with no blackouts.
Apple TV is available via the Apple TV app on all Apple iOS devices, Mac, PC, Amazon Fire TV and Fire Stick, Android TV, Google TV, LG smart TVs, Panasonic smart TVs, Playstation 4 & 5, Roku streaming devices and smart TVs, Samsung smart TVs, Sony smart TVs, Vizio smart TVs, and Xbox One, One S, Series X and Series S. In addition, you can AirPlay or cast from your phone or computer to any compatible screen.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN
, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs
for streaming soccer.