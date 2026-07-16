How to watch CF Montreal vs Toronto FC match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 MLS

Here are all of the details of where you can watch CF Montreal vs Toronto FC on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO CF Montreal vs Toronto FC WHAT MLS 2026 season WHEN 7:30pm ET / 4:30pm PT • Thursday, July 16, 2026 WHERE Apple TV STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

CF Montréal and Toronto FC meet in a key Eastern Conference clash, with both teams needing a win to stay in the playoff race. The rivals are tied on 14 points, sitting four points below the final play-in spot, making this a crucial opportunity to gain ground.

With neither side able to drop points against a direct competitor, expect a battle for all three points. Don’t miss this important MLS matchup that could shape the postseason picture.

Details on how to watch Apple TV is the home for Major League Soccer – where you can watch CF Montreal vs Toronto FC and every MLS game. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple TV, smartphone, tablet, Roku, and other smart streaming devices.

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Apple TV will stream every MLS game – including MLS Cup Playoffs and Leagues Cup – with no blackouts.

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