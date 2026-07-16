Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
MLS
Comments

How to watch CF Montreal vs Toronto FC match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 MLS

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Follow us on Google!
Daniel Ríos of CF Montréal
© Minas Panagiotakis/Getty ImagesDaniel Ríos of CF Montréal
Here are all of the details of where you can watch CF Montreal vs Toronto FC on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO CF Montreal vs Toronto FC
WHAT MLS 2026 season
WHEN 7:30pm ET / 4:30pm PT • Thursday, July 16, 2026
WHERE Apple TV
STREAM WATCH NOW
Watch on Apple TV
Add as a preferredsource on Google

Match Overview

CF Montréal and Toronto FC meet in a key Eastern Conference clash, with both teams needing a win to stay in the playoff race. The rivals are tied on 14 points, sitting four points below the final play-in spot, making this a crucial opportunity to gain ground.

With neither side able to drop points against a direct competitor, expect a battle for all three points. Don’t miss this important MLS matchup that could shape the postseason picture.

Details on how to watch

Apple TV is the home for Major League Soccer – where you can watch CF Montreal vs Toronto FC and every MLS game. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple TV, smartphone, tablet, Roku, and other smart streaming devices.
Advertisement
Apple TV will stream every MLS game – including MLS Cup Playoffs and Leagues Cup – with no blackouts.
Apple TV is available via the Apple TV app on all Apple iOS devices, Mac, PC, Amazon Fire TV and Fire Stick, Android TV, Google TV, LG smart TVs, Panasonic smart TVs, Playstation 4 & 5, Roku streaming devices and smart TVs, Samsung smart TVs, Sony smart TVs, Vizio smart TVs, and Xbox One, One S, Series X and Series S. In addition, you can AirPlay or cast from your phone or computer to any compatible screen.
SEE MORE: Schedule of MLS games on US TV and streaming
Advertisement

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
How to watch St. Louis City vs Sporting KC match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 MLS

How to watch St. Louis City vs Sporting KC match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 MLS

St. Louis City and Sporting KC will face each other in a 2026 MLS regular season match. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the action live in the United States.

Neymar rejects chance to reunite with Lionel Messi in MLS after one major Cincinnati problem emerges amid emotional World Cup return

Neymar rejects chance to reunite with Lionel Messi in MLS after one major Cincinnati problem emerges amid emotional World Cup return

Beyond the roar of the international crowds, the Brazilian had been making major moves of his own, reportedly stepping away from the negotiating table of a possible highly anticipated MLS reunion with Lionel Messi.

Christian Pulisic learns Milan’s transfer stance after MLS side New York City FC reportedly makes unexpected approach

Christian Pulisic learns Milan’s transfer stance after MLS side New York City FC reportedly makes unexpected approach

The Milan winger and USMNT star is drawing significant interest as he weighs his career options following the World Cup.

Casemiro to join elite group of 27 players who have played alongside both Messi and Ronaldo amid Inter Miami move

Casemiro to join elite group of 27 players who have played alongside both Messi and Ronaldo amid Inter Miami move

Casemiro appears set to begin a new chapter of his career after agreeing to join Inter Miami, a move that would see the experienced Brazilian midfielder continue playing at the highest level alongside Lionel Messi after years of sharing the pitch with Cristiano Ronaldo.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo