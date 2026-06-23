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Why isn’t Bukayo Saka starting for England against Ghana at the 2026 World Cup?

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

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Saka begins on the bench
© Charlotte Wilson/Getty ImagesSaka begins on the bench

While there are many great players shining at the 2026 World Cup, England have one who still hasn’t been able to make an impact like Bukayo Saka, who isn’t starting against Ghana.

The reason Saka isn’t starting for England is that he is still working his way back to full fitness after a muscle injury that limited his participation during the final weeks of Arsenal’s season. While he could play if Thomas Tuchel decided to use him, the manager has chosen not to rush him back into the team.

Even when he was in Arsenal’s lineup for the Champions League final, he was not at 100 percent, as Saka took the field only because of how important that match was for him.

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The replacement

Tuchel has followed the same path Mikel Arteta used in recent matches. Since Saka is not at full fitness yet, the replacement on the right wing is Noni Madueke.

Madueke is the right winger (Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Madueke is the right winger (Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

The manager was encouraged to see that Saka has not lost his touch with the ball, as he showed in the 20 minutes he played against Croatia, when he provided an assist to Marcus Rashford for the final goal in the 4-2 victory.

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Saka may be ready to earn more minutes soon and get closer to the most important matches with better competitive rhythm, with Madueke currently filling the right-wing role and also delivering good performances.

England’s next match

After the victory over Croatia, Group L looks much better for England. Today’s match against Ghana could seal their place in the next round, with Saka aiming for more minutes against Panama on June 27.

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