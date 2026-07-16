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Ousmane Dembélé reportedly fueled ‘tensions’ within France by criticizing their lack of pressing vs Spain

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Ousmane Dembele #7 of France reacts after Spain's second goal.
© Shaun Botterill/Getty ImagesOusmane Dembele #7 of France reacts after Spain's second goal.

Despite France arriving as the clear favorite, they failed to impose their attacking brilliance against Spain. Unlike previous matches, they were overshadowed, being dominated by their opponents. Therefore, Didier Deschamps’ team were defeated 2-0, leaving them out of the title race. Seeking to solve the problems, Ousmane Dembélé reportedly tried to correct the team’s pressing, resulting in tensions inside the dressing room.

According to L’Équipe, Ousmane Dembélé spoke in the France dressing room at halftime. In an attempt to turn the game around, he strongly criticized the way his teammates were pressing. He emphasized that they were uncoordinated, something that greatly annoyed his teammates. They considered the criticism unjustified, as the 29-year-old star was also having problems in that aspect.

Dembélé has been one of France’s best leaders in recent years. Contributing with his collective play, he has been one of the team’s standout performers. However, he did not have his best match against Spain, failing to create space in the defense or drive the team’s collective play. As the 2025 Ballon d’Or winner, his performance was far from brilliant, causing his team to remain without a clear attacking presence.

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While Dembele is in the eye of the storm over his alleged criticism, his performance was not to blame for France’s defeat. Facing a team that was brilliant collectively, they were outplayed. Players such as Adrien Rabiot, Kylian Mbappé, and Lucas Digne looked clearly inferior, making mistakes and failing to be effective. Ahead of the 2026 World Cup third-place match, head coach Didier Deschamps may need to make some adjustments.

Ousmane Dembele #7 of France crosses the ball against Alex Baena #15 of Spain.

Ousmane Dembele #7 of France crosses the ball against Alex Baena #15 of Spain.

Ousmane Dembélé’s advice could be key for France vs. England

Didier Deschamps has not achieved his objective with France at the 2026 World Cup. Although they entered the tournament as top contenders, they never managed to shine as a solid collective team. Instead, they were a group of stars who stepped up in key moments. Because of this, Dembélé’s reported advice could be the key for Les Bleus as they pursue victory against England in the third-place match.

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‘It was really bad’, France legend Patrick Vieira criticizes the team after loss to Spain

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‘It was really bad’, France legend Patrick Vieira criticizes the team after loss to Spain

If France manage to organize their pressing after losing possession, England could be significantly limited on the counterattack. With this step, they would immediately improve their collective play. Therefore, the head coach could make some changes in midfield and even in defense. Because of this, Ousmane Dembélé has acted as a natural leader of the team, speaking truths that may be uncomfortable but necessary for the team.

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