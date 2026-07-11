Why isn’t Bukayo Saka starting for England against Norway at the 2026 World Cup?

England face Norway in the quarterfinals of the 2026 World Cup at Miami Stadium, and manager Thomas Tuchel has once again opted to leave Bukayo Saka out of his starting eleven.

Tuchel is sticking with Noni Madueke and Anthony Gordon on the wings, the same pairing that has featured heavily throughout the tournament, with Saka continuing to build up his fitness after arriving in North America still managing an Achilles tendon issue.

The Arsenal winger played through discomfort at the end of the club season to help his team win the Premier League and reach the Champions League final, and Tuchel opted not to risk him from the start in England’s World Cup opener against Croatia either, handing that role to Madueke instead.

Saka has gradually gained rhythm off the bench since, even earning starts in the group-stage match against Panama and during the Round of 16 clash against Mexico, and while he’s now fit enough to play, the German manager has opted to hold him back for this matchup.

Gilberto Mora #19 of Mexico competes for the ball against Bukayo Saka #7 of England. (Getty Images)

England’s other absences for the Norway clash

Saka’s situation isn’t the only selection headache facing Tuchel heading into the quarterfinal. Jarell Quansah is suspended for the match after picking up a red card in the Round of 16 win over Mexico, ruling him out of both the quarterfinal and a potential semifinal.

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England will also be without Jordan Henderson, who is out for the remainder of the tournament after breaking his wrist in a freak accident, tripping over an advertising board during the team’s celebrations following the win over Mexico. The midfielder underwent surgery on the injury shortly after.

For this match, Declan Rice, Marc Guehi, and Reece James were also in doubt with various fitness issues, though the first two will start, while James is available off the bench.