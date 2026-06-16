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Why Hugo Lloris is missing the 2026 World Cup for France

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Hugo Lloris of France celebrates his teams goal
© Getty ImagesHugo Lloris of France celebrates his teams goal

France heads into the 2026 World Cup carrying enormous expectations, but the absence of Hugo Lloris has become one of the major talking points surrounding Didier Deschamps’ squad. The former captain, who remains the national team’s all-time appearance leader, will not be part of the tournament in North America as questions continue to surround why one of France’s greatest-ever goalkeepers is missing from the roster.

The French national team enters the competition with enormous expectations following a dominant qualification campaign and a squad filled with Champions League winners, established stars, and rising talents. A recent 3-1 victory over Northern Ireland in a warm-up match only strengthened the growing belief that France could once again reach the final stage of the tournament.

Kylian Mbappe and his teammates convincingly qualified for the World Cup, finishing first in Group D with five wins and one draw from six matches. The national team scored 16 goals and conceded only four, underlining the balance that has defined Deschamps’ era in charge.

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The squad will begin its Group I campaign against Senegal before facing Iraq and Norway in the opening stage. With matches scheduled in New York, Philadelphia, and Boston, France is widely expected to top the group and advance comfortably into the knockout rounds.

Didier Deschamps, Head Coach of France, celebrates with Kylian Mbappe.

Didier Deschamps, Head Coach of France, celebrates with Kylian Mbappe.

Didier Deschamps is preparing for what is expected to be his final major tournament as the Blues’ manager. The former World Cup-winning captain has transformed the national team into one of the most consistent forces in international soccer since taking charge in 2012, guiding the team to World Cup glory in 2018 and another final appearance in 2022.

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Why Hugo Lloris is missing the 2026 World Cup

The reasoning behind Lloris’ absence ultimately comes down to a decision made several years ago. Hugo Lloris officially retired from international soccer in January 2023, shortly after France’s heartbreaking defeat to Argentina in the 2022 World Cup final.

After representing France for 14 years and becoming the country’s all-time appearance leader with 145 caps, Lloris decided the time had come to step away from the national team. The veteran goalkeeper cited mental and physical fatigue after years of competing at the highest level. He also wanted to step aside while still performing at an elite level and allow the next generation of goalkeepers to emerge.

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The legendary goalkeeper did, in fact, pave the way for the next generation of French players, especially goalkeeper Mike Maignan, who has since established himself as the country’s undisputed first-choice option.

Despite retiring from the national team, Lloris continued his club career and eventually moved to Major League Soccer with LAFC. His performances in the United States have reportedly been impressive, sparking rumors that he could make a sensational return ahead of the 2026 tournament.

lloris france

Hugo Lloris of France shows teh World Cup trophy to teammates after the 2018 FIFA World Cup Final

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Deschamps chooses future over experience

Although speculation over a comeback intensified in recent months, Deschamps ultimately decided against recalling the former captain. The France coach instead chose to continue building around the country’s new goalkeeping hierarchy, led by Mike Maignan.

Milan’s captain has now firmly established himself as France’s number-one goalkeeper following Lloris’ retirement. Behind him, Deschamps preferred younger options rather than bringing back a veteran nearing the end of his career.

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Mike Maignan of France looks on

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That decision reflects Les Bleus’ broader long-term transition. Several younger stars are now expected to form the foundation of the national team for years to come, and Deschamps appears determined to fully commit to that new cycle during his final tournament.

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