Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
world cup
Comments

Why Harry Maguire is missing the 2026 World Cup for England

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

Follow us on Google!
Harry Maguire of England.
© Getty ImagesHarry Maguire of England.

England lands in North America with its sights set on capturing a second World Cup trophy, but it will have to navigate the tournament without Harry Maguire. In a tactical pivot, manager Thomas Tuchel has chosen to leave the veteran defender off the final 26-man roster, favoring alternative options for England’s backline.

The omission comes as a bitter pill to swallow for the center-back, who was fresh off a resurgent campaign with Manchester United. Maguire logged 23 Premier League appearances and chipped in a crucial goal, anchoring a defensive unit that successfully guided United back into the Champions League places for next season.

Despite his steady club form, Maguire had been completely frozen out of the international setup by Tuchel until the final two pre-tournament warm-up friendlies. The Three Lions stumbled in those tune-ups, grinding out a 1-1 draw against Uruguay before suffering a 1-0 setback against Japan.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

Maguire got the nod to start in the draw against Uruguay and came off the bench during the defeat to Japan. However, his performances failed to win over the German tactician, who ultimately opted for a younger contingent of center-backs, naming Dan Burn, Marc Guéhi, Ezri Konsa, Jarell Quansah, and John Stones to man the heart of England’s defense.

The end of an international era?

For years, the 33-year-old center-back was an undisputed lock in England’s starting XI. A crucial pillar of the previous regime, Maguire spearheaded deep tournament runs at Russia 2018, Qatar 2022, and Euro 2020, amassing 66 caps and netting seven international goals along the way.

List of World Cup winners by year: Every champion since 1930

see also

List of World Cup winners by year: Every champion since 1930

His fortunes began to shift ahead of Euro 2024, when a poorly timed calf injury sidelined him from the tournament where England ultimately fell to Spain in the final. From that point on, his international grip began to loosen.

Advertisement

While interim manager Lee Carsley initially recalled a healthy Maguire for the early stages of the UEFA Nations League, a subsequent injury kept him out of the remaining international windows.

By the time Tuchel officially took the reins, the German completely overlooked Maguire throughout the entire World Cup qualifying campaign. Despite being handed a literal last-minute lifeline in the final pre-tournament friendlies, Maguire couldn’t do enough to convince the new boss, leaving him grounded while the rest of the squad boarded the plane to North America.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
England takes major 2026 World Cup gamble without Cole Palmer, Harry Maguire, and Phil Foden as Thomas Tuchel reveals reason for ruthless squad overhaul

England takes major 2026 World Cup gamble without Cole Palmer, Harry Maguire, and Phil Foden as Thomas Tuchel reveals reason for ruthless squad overhaul

England will head into the 2026 World Cup with several familiar stars watching from home after Thomas Tuchel left Cole Palmer, Harry Maguire, Phil Foden, and other major names out of his final 26-man squad.

Harry Maguire left out of England squad by Thomas Tuchel ahead of 2026 World Cup

Harry Maguire left out of England squad by Thomas Tuchel ahead of 2026 World Cup

Before Thomas Tuchel's announcement of the official list, Harry Maguire revealed that he has been left out of the England roster for the 2026 World Cup.

Harry Maguire reportedly rejected move to Messi’s Inter Miami to focus on Manchester United and World Cup

Harry Maguire reportedly rejected move to Messi’s Inter Miami to focus on Manchester United and World Cup

Focused on Manchester United and in the 2026 World Cup, Harry Maguire has reportedly rejected a move to Lionel Messi's Inter Miami.

What does Harry Maguire’s 15-month suspended sentence actually mean?

What does Harry Maguire’s 15-month suspended sentence actually mean?

A Greek court handed the Manchester United defender a 15-month suspended prison sentence following a retrial related to an altercation on the island of Mykonos in August 2020.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo