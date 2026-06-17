Why Harry Maguire is missing the 2026 World Cup for England

England lands in North America with its sights set on capturing a second World Cup trophy, but it will have to navigate the tournament without Harry Maguire. In a tactical pivot, manager Thomas Tuchel has chosen to leave the veteran defender off the final 26-man roster, favoring alternative options for England’s backline.

The omission comes as a bitter pill to swallow for the center-back, who was fresh off a resurgent campaign with Manchester United. Maguire logged 23 Premier League appearances and chipped in a crucial goal, anchoring a defensive unit that successfully guided United back into the Champions League places for next season.

Despite his steady club form, Maguire had been completely frozen out of the international setup by Tuchel until the final two pre-tournament warm-up friendlies. The Three Lions stumbled in those tune-ups, grinding out a 1-1 draw against Uruguay before suffering a 1-0 setback against Japan.

Maguire got the nod to start in the draw against Uruguay and came off the bench during the defeat to Japan. However, his performances failed to win over the German tactician, who ultimately opted for a younger contingent of center-backs, naming Dan Burn, Marc Guéhi, Ezri Konsa, Jarell Quansah, and John Stones to man the heart of England’s defense.

The end of an international era?

For years, the 33-year-old center-back was an undisputed lock in England’s starting XI. A crucial pillar of the previous regime, Maguire spearheaded deep tournament runs at Russia 2018, Qatar 2022, and Euro 2020, amassing 66 caps and netting seven international goals along the way.

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His fortunes began to shift ahead of Euro 2024, when a poorly timed calf injury sidelined him from the tournament where England ultimately fell to Spain in the final. From that point on, his international grip began to loosen.

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While interim manager Lee Carsley initially recalled a healthy Maguire for the early stages of the UEFA Nations League, a subsequent injury kept him out of the remaining international windows.

By the time Tuchel officially took the reins, the German completely overlooked Maguire throughout the entire World Cup qualifying campaign. Despite being handed a literal last-minute lifeline in the final pre-tournament friendlies, Maguire couldn’t do enough to convince the new boss, leaving him grounded while the rest of the squad boarded the plane to North America.