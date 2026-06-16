Norway 2026 World Cup preview: Squad breakdown, key player, and tactical analysis

Norway arrives at the 2026 tournament carrying the weight of a 28-year absence, finally returning to the global stage for the first time since 1998.

Ranked 31st in the world, this golden generation has evolved from a squad of untapped potential into a legitimate threat, fresh off an undefeated qualifying campaign.

As part of our World Cup 2026 team preview coverage, we look at how the team possesses the firepower to challenge elite nations. Among all the FIFA World Cup 2026 teams, few possess a striker as clinical as Erling Haaland or a playmaker as gifted as Martin Ødegaard.

This preview breaks down their tactical setup, the coach guiding their resurgence, and their overall roster depth as they prepare to navigate a challenging group stage.

Team profile

Category Detail Coach Ståle Solbakken Captain Martin Ødegaard Nickname Løvene / Drillos / Røde, Hvite, Blå FIFA Ranking 31st Confederation UEFA Group Group I Best World Cup Result Round of 16 World Cup Appearances 4 Last World Cup Appearance 1998

How Norway play

Under Ståle Solbakken, the team typically sets up in a fluid 4-2-3-1 or 4-3-3 shape.

The Norway formation relies heavily on an ego-free culture where defensive tracking is mandatory for every player. In possession, they look to exploit the blistering pace of Haaland.

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His ability to stretch opposing backlines creates massive pockets of space for Ødegaard to operate centrally. The squad also utilizes dynamic wingers like Antonio Nusa and Oscar Bobb to provide width and unpredictability.

Defensively, they are structurally sound, surrendering just five goals during their eight qualifying matches. Center-backs Kristoffer Ajer and Torbjørn Heggem dominate aerial duels and initiate buildup play from deep.

A potential tactical vulnerability lies in their reliance on Ødegaard for creative gravity. Without him, the attack can become overly direct and predictable. Ultimately, this balanced approach of disciplined defending and lethal transition play makes them a tough matchup.

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Ståle Solbakken: The coach behind Norway

Solbakken brings a wealth of experience and a remarkable personal story to the dugout. A former dynamic midfielder who earned 58 caps and played in the 1998 tournament, the Norway coach understands the demands of international soccer at the highest level. His playing career famously featured a miraculous return after suffering a severe heart attack in 2001.

Taking over the national team in 2020, he successfully navigated the disappointment of missing the 2022 competition to orchestrate a dominant undefeated run to North America. Solbakken is widely respected for his pragmatic leadership and ability to unify a roster of global superstars and domestic talents.

His demand for collective defensive responsibility has forged a resilient unit. This discipline could be the defining factor in determining how deep this squad can run this summer.

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Key player: Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland operates as the undisputed focal point of the Norwegian attack.

The Manchester City forward recently became his nation’s all-time leading scorer, shattering a 90-year-old record while amassing 55 goals in just 49 caps. When evaluating Norway key players, his influence is unmatched.

He netted an astonishing 16 goals in eight qualifying matches, showcasing his lethal efficiency and athleticism. His tactical role extends beyond pure goalscoring.

His sheer physical presence forces opposing defenses to drop deep, opening up the midfield for his teammates. If Haaland suffers an injury, the team would lose its primary focal point.

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This would force Alexander Sørloth to shoulder the scoring burden and fundamentally alter their attacking dynamics. Fully fit, Haaland is a generational talent capable of dismantling any defense on the global stage.

Norway’s road to the 2026 World Cup

Norway secured their ticket to North America with a flawless qualifying campaign, winning all eight of their matches to top Group I.

They led all European nations with 37 goals scored while conceding only five times. The defining moment of their run came against Italy.

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They dismantled the traditional powerhouse with an aggregate score of 7-1 across two fixtures, including a commanding 3-0 home victory on June 6, 2025. Haaland drove the attack with 16 goals, while the defense recorded four shutouts.

This dominant undefeated stretch proves they are no longer just a team with potential. They are a cohesive unit ready to compete against the best international soccer teams 2026 has to offer.

Norway’s 2026 World Cup group stage outlook

Placed in Group I, Norway faces a demanding path to the knockout rounds against France, Senegal, and Iraq.

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The most challenging matchup will undoubtedly be against France, a powerhouse roster that reached the final of the previous global tournament. Senegal presents another massive test, bringing physicality and momentum as recent continental finalists.

Iraq serves as the most favorable fixture, where securing three points will be absolutely essential. Qualification will likely hinge on taking points against Senegal and maintaining a strong goal differential.

While topping the group ahead of the French side is a tall order, securing the runner-up spot is a realistic expectation for this talented squad.

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Readers looking to follow every match involving the national team can also check our complete Norway TV schedule for the latest broadcast and streaming information.

Norway squad for 2026 World Cup

Player (Position) Club Ørjan Nyland (GK) Sevilla Sander Tangvik (GK) Hamburger SV Egil Selvik (GK) Watford Kristoffer Ajer (DF) Brentford Leo Skiri Østigård (DF) Genoa David Møller Wolfe (DF) Wolverhampton Wanderers Julian Ryerson (DF) Borussia Dortmund Fredrik André Bjørkan (DF) Bodø/Glimt Marcus Holmgren Pedersen (DF) Torino Torbjørn Heggem (DF) Bologna Sondre Langås (DF) Derby County Henrik Falchener (DF) Viking Morten Thorsby (MF) Cremonese Patrick Berg (MF) Bodø/Glimt Sander Berge (MF) Fulham Jens Petter Hauge (MF) Bodø/Glimt Kristian Thorstvedt (MF) Sassuolo Fredrik Aursnes (MF) Benfica Antonio Nusa (MF) RB Leipzig Andreas Schjelderup (MF) Benfica Oscar Bobb (MF) Fulham Martin Ødegaard (MF) Arsenal Thelo Aasgaard (MF) Rangers Alexander Sørloth (FW) Atlético Madrid Erling Haaland (FW) Manchester City Jørgen Strand Larsen (FW) Crystal Palace

Final word on Norway

The Norway 2026 World Cup squad arrives as one of the most intriguing dark horses in the competition.

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Their unmatched attacking firepower gives them the ability to outscore almost anyone. However, their reliance on the fitness of a few star players remains the biggest hurdle.

An injury to their captain or starting forward could derail their campaign. If their core stays healthy, advancing past the group stage and making a deep knockout run is entirely within reach.