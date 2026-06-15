Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
world cup
Comments

Why Eduardo Camavinga is missing the 2026 World Cup for France

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Follow us on Google!
Eduardo Camavinga of France runs with the ball.
© Aurelien Meunier/Getty ImagesEduardo Camavinga of France runs with the ball.

Throughout Didier Deschamps’ tenure, Eduardo Camavinga had emerged as one of France’s regulars. Not only did he provide defensive ability, but he also shined offensively. In addition, he had just played in the 2025 UEFA Nations League, being key as part of the national team’s double pivot. Despite this, the 23-year-old star was left out of France’s squad for the 2026 World Cup, with no apparent injury.

Despite Camavinga being in full physical condition, he was left out of the 2026 World Cup due to tactical decisions. As he was not in good form with Real Madrid, he also failed to shine with France, being a usual substitute and raising many doubts in the most recent friendlies. In addition, he is coming off numerous ankle injuries, making it difficult for him to recover the best version of himself that once excelled as an all-around player.

“Camavinga had a complicated season; he did not live up to his potential. I am convinced that he has everything needed to return to his highest level. I understand that he is disappointed and may even hate me or hold a grudge against me, but that is how competition in midfield works,” Deschamps said, via TF1. With just 23 years, he has still time to make a comeback in the national team, having the UEFA Euro 2028 as main goal.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

Eduardo Camavinga struggles at Real Madrid

Amid Real Madrid’s disappointing season, Eduardo Camavinga was one of the most affected players. Neither Xabi Alonso nor Álvaro Arbeloa decided to rely on him in midfield. While he played 2,199 minutes, most of them came as a substitute, without becoming a starter in any stage of the season. In addition, he also failed to provide defensive balance, being exposed on numerous occasions.

Real Madrid star Eduardo Camavinga

Eduardo Camavinga of Real Madrid looks on during the LaLiga EA Sports match.

While José Mourinho’s arrival gives him a great chance to fight for a place again, Los Blancos have numerous players in midfield. With such strong competition, Eduardo Camavinga could be relegated to a secondary role that could force him to leave the team. In addition, he would have to compete with Federico Valverde and Aurélien Tchouaméni, so he could struggle to regain his place.

Advertisement
Why Hugo Ekitike is missing the 2026 World Cup for France

see also

Why Hugo Ekitike is missing the 2026 World Cup for France

Manu Kone and Zaire-Emery threaten Camavinga’s future at France

With Camavinga’s drop in form, Manu Koné and Warren Zaïre-Emery have stepped up competitively. Excelling both creatively and defensively, they have earned a place in France’s rotation. Beyond shining for their clubs, they have managed to carry their strong form over to the national team, standing out in the qualifiers. With such high competition, Eduardo Camavinga could face difficulties returning to France.

In case Camavinga does not become a regular starter again at Real Madrid, he could remain out of the national team, as his teammates are thriving at their clubs. If he wants to secure his return to France, he may need a transfer to a team that sees him as a key figure. For now, Rabiot, Zaïre-Emery, Koné, Tchouaméni, and Kanté appear to be the chosen players to lead the midfield at UEFA Euro 2028.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Why Hugo Ekitike is missing the 2026 World Cup for France

Why Hugo Ekitike is missing the 2026 World Cup for France

After shining for several years, France arrives established as one of the best national teams in the world. However, they will not be able to count on Hugo Ekitike, being a key absence heading into the offensive facet.

‘I’d change the course of destiny’: Kylian Mbappe open to another World Cup final against Lionel Messi’s Argentina

‘I’d change the course of destiny’: Kylian Mbappe open to another World Cup final against Lionel Messi’s Argentina

Prior to France's debut, Kylian Mbappe stated that he's open for another World Cup final against Lionel Messi's Argentina as he'd like to "change the course of destiny."

‘Italy should look for an Italian’: Mbappe shuts down speculation over Deschamps’ future after France exit

‘Italy should look for an Italian’: Mbappe shuts down speculation over Deschamps’ future after France exit

France star Kylian Mbappe has dismissed rumors linking Didier Deschamps with the Italy national team job.

‘A player can’t win titles alone’: France great Claude Makelele explains the one thing Jose Mourinho could change for Kylian Mbappe

‘A player can’t win titles alone’: France great Claude Makelele explains the one thing Jose Mourinho could change for Kylian Mbappe

Many have voiced their opinions on Jose Mourinho's return to Real Madrid, but former France player Claude Makelele has offered one of the more interesting responses.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo