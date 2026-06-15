Why Eduardo Camavinga is missing the 2026 World Cup for France

Throughout Didier Deschamps’ tenure, Eduardo Camavinga had emerged as one of France’s regulars. Not only did he provide defensive ability, but he also shined offensively. In addition, he had just played in the 2025 UEFA Nations League, being key as part of the national team’s double pivot. Despite this, the 23-year-old star was left out of France’s squad for the 2026 World Cup, with no apparent injury.

Despite Camavinga being in full physical condition, he was left out of the 2026 World Cup due to tactical decisions. As he was not in good form with Real Madrid, he also failed to shine with France, being a usual substitute and raising many doubts in the most recent friendlies. In addition, he is coming off numerous ankle injuries, making it difficult for him to recover the best version of himself that once excelled as an all-around player.

“Camavinga had a complicated season; he did not live up to his potential. I am convinced that he has everything needed to return to his highest level. I understand that he is disappointed and may even hate me or hold a grudge against me, but that is how competition in midfield works,” Deschamps said, via TF1. With just 23 years, he has still time to make a comeback in the national team, having the UEFA Euro 2028 as main goal.

Eduardo Camavinga struggles at Real Madrid

Amid Real Madrid’s disappointing season, Eduardo Camavinga was one of the most affected players. Neither Xabi Alonso nor Álvaro Arbeloa decided to rely on him in midfield. While he played 2,199 minutes, most of them came as a substitute, without becoming a starter in any stage of the season. In addition, he also failed to provide defensive balance, being exposed on numerous occasions.

Eduardo Camavinga of Real Madrid looks on during the LaLiga EA Sports match.

While José Mourinho’s arrival gives him a great chance to fight for a place again, Los Blancos have numerous players in midfield. With such strong competition, Eduardo Camavinga could be relegated to a secondary role that could force him to leave the team. In addition, he would have to compete with Federico Valverde and Aurélien Tchouaméni, so he could struggle to regain his place.

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see also Why Hugo Ekitike is missing the 2026 World Cup for France

Manu Kone and Zaire-Emery threaten Camavinga’s future at France

With Camavinga’s drop in form, Manu Koné and Warren Zaïre-Emery have stepped up competitively. Excelling both creatively and defensively, they have earned a place in France’s rotation. Beyond shining for their clubs, they have managed to carry their strong form over to the national team, standing out in the qualifiers. With such high competition, Eduardo Camavinga could face difficulties returning to France.

In case Camavinga does not become a regular starter again at Real Madrid, he could remain out of the national team, as his teammates are thriving at their clubs. If he wants to secure his return to France, he may need a transfer to a team that sees him as a key figure. For now, Rabiot, Zaïre-Emery, Koné, Tchouaméni, and Kanté appear to be the chosen players to lead the midfield at UEFA Euro 2028.