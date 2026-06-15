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World Cup 2026: What is Iran’s current FIFA world ranking?

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Mehdi Taremi of Iran.
© Lintao Zhang/Getty ImagesMehdi Taremi of Iran.

Following a series of logistical headaches and visa hurdles, Iran is set to kick off its seventh appearance at the 2026 World Cup in North America. Widely considered one of Asia’s most formidable squads, Team Melli enters the tournament with a singular goal: finally breaking through to the knockout stage for the first time in country history.

As of the latest FIFA Men’s World Ranking prior to the beginning of the competition, Iran sits in 20th place globally with 1,619.58 points. Trailing only 18th-ranked Japan as the second-highest-rated Asian nation on the board, Iran’s current standing is just a few slots shy of its all-time high water mark back in August 2005, when the team peaked at No. 15 in the world.

Interestingly, Iran enters Group G as the second-highest-ranked team in the cluster. Powerhouse Belgium leads the pack at No. 9 with 1,742.23 points, followed by Iran, while Egypt looms at No. 29 with 1,562.36 points. New Zealand brings up the rear at No. 85 with 1,275.58 points, making the All Whites the lowest-ranked nation in the entire tournament field.

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Due to strained diplomatic relations with the U.S., the Iranian delegation had to navigate a minefield of obstacles just to get here, at one point facing the real possibility of missing the tournament entirely. Ultimately, special arrangements were made to keep them in the mix, including a unique setup where Team Melli moved its base camp from Tucson, Arizona, to Tijuana, Mexico, requiring them to cross the border directly on match days.

Members of the Iranian national soccer team arrive at Tijuana International Airport.

Members of the Iranian national soccer team arrive at Tijuana International Airport.

The 2026 tournament marks Iran’s fourth consecutive World Cup appearance, a model of consistency matched in Asia only by South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Japan, and Australia. Sporting an all-time tournament record of 3-4-11, Iran will look to rewrite its history books and survive the group stage for the very first time.

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Iran’s 2026 World Cup schedule

In both 2018 and 2022, Iran secured pivotal group-stage victories but ultimately fell just short of the knockout rounds, finishing third in their group both times. Now, with the tournament expanded to include wildcard spots for the best third-place finishers, Team Melli has a golden opportunity to finally shatter that glass ceiling.

Iran opens its campaign against New Zealand in what shapes up as a mandatory three points for the Asian side. From there, the road gets significantly tougher as they clash with Belgium on June 21, before wrapping up group play against Mohamed Salah’s Egypt on the 27th, two heavyweight matchups despite Iran’s favorable edge in the FIFA rankings.

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