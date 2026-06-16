Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
world cup
Comments

Why Franco Mastantuono is missing the 2026 World Cup for Argentina

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Follow us on Google!
Franco Mastantuono of Argentina reacts during the South American FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier.
© Franklin Jacome/Getty ImagesFranco Mastantuono of Argentina reacts during the South American FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier.

After winning the 2022 World Cup, Lionel Scaloni decided to begin a reconstruction of Argentina‘s roster. While Lionel Messi and other players remain central figures, Ángel Di María and other players have left the sporting project. Because of this, Franco Mastantuono seemed to earn a place in the team, as he signed for Real Madrid and established as a promising talent. However, the 18-year-old star has been left out of the squad for the 2026 World Cup.

Franco Mastantuono has been left out of Argentina’s roster for the 2026 World Cup due to tactical decisions. After not having playing time at Real Madrid, Lionel Scaloni has decided to bet other players. Even though he has played four games, he has never managed to impose as a starter, relegating him to a peripheral role. By prioritizing players with significant playing time, head coach has left him aside.

Nico Paz emerges as the key player for Argentina ahead of the 2026 World Cup. Unlike Mastantuono, the 21-year-old star has been a crucial player for Como 1907 in Serie A. Not only does he stand out creatively, but he also provides a great deal of collective work, which is crucial for Scaloni. In addition, Giuliano Simeone has managed to become a key player on the right wing, leaving Franco without a place in the rotation.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

Franco Mastantuono faces early struggles at Real Madrid

After arriving for €45M from River Plate, Xabi Alonso decided to strongly bet on Franco Mastantuono. Despite the presence of Rodrygo and Brahim Díaz, he earned a spot in the rotation, putting in good minutes. However, he suffered pubalgia that kept him out for several matches and removed him from the team. After the head coach’s departure, the 18-year-old star dropped out of the rotation under Álvaro Arbeloa, playing very few minutes.

Franco Mastantuono of Argentina is challenged by Joel Ordoñez of Ecuador.

Franco Mastantuono of Argentina is challenged by Joel Ordoñez of Ecuador.

With José Mourinho arriving as the new head coach, Mastantuono seems to have very little space in the rotation. Not only do Arda Güler and Jude Bellingham get ahead of him in the pecking order, but so does Brahim Díaz. Therefore, his future appears to be decided in pre-season. In case he fails to impress, he would be sent on loan, as he aims to continue developing professionally.

Advertisement
Why Angel Di Maria is missing the 2026 World Cup for Argentina

see also

Why Angel Di Maria is missing the 2026 World Cup for Argentina

Mastantuono may emerge as a key figure in Argentina’s future

Even though Franco Mastantuono was left out of the 2026 World Cup, he remains one of the most promising players in Argentina. At just 18 years old, he still has serious chances of becoming part of the national team. With Lionel Messi close to retirement, he could emerge as one of the best solutions, as he has a similar profile, playing on the wing with a strong creative emphasis.

With the 2028 Copa América just a few years away, Franco could be a key part of Argentina’s attack. However, he would need to go out on loan to a team where he can be a starter. In addition, he would need to gain more consistency in terms of fitness and more offensive contribution, as he has not managed to stand out in Argentina or at Real Madrid in this regard.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Franco Mastantuono wanted by at least one club if Real Madrid decide to loan him

Franco Mastantuono wanted by at least one club if Real Madrid decide to loan him

There is at least one club ready to move for Franco Mastantuono if Real Madrid opt to loan him.

Argentina 2026 World Cup roster: Scaloni finalizing 26-man squad with Real Madrid’s Mastantuono reportedly ruled out

Argentina 2026 World Cup roster: Scaloni finalizing 26-man squad with Real Madrid’s Mastantuono reportedly ruled out

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni is on the verge of announcing his official 2026 World Cup roster, with breaking reports indicating that Real Madrid midfielder Franco Mastantuono will miss the final cut.

Argentine legend uses Lamine Yamal as an example to warn Real Madrid’s Franco Mastantuono

Argentine legend uses Lamine Yamal as an example to warn Real Madrid’s Franco Mastantuono

An Argentine legend provided some advice to Real Madrid's Franco Mastantuono, using Lamine Yamal as an example.

Jude Bellingham among Real Madrid stars reportedly receiving strong request from club president Florentino Perez

Jude Bellingham among Real Madrid stars reportedly receiving strong request from club president Florentino Perez

Unlike previous seasons, Real Madrid are not going through their best moment, as Xabi Alonso was even fired. For that reason, team president Florentino Perez has reportedly met with Jude Bellingham and two other players to discuss a growing problem.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo