Why Franco Mastantuono is missing the 2026 World Cup for Argentina

After winning the 2022 World Cup, Lionel Scaloni decided to begin a reconstruction of Argentina‘s roster. While Lionel Messi and other players remain central figures, Ángel Di María and other players have left the sporting project. Because of this, Franco Mastantuono seemed to earn a place in the team, as he signed for Real Madrid and established as a promising talent. However, the 18-year-old star has been left out of the squad for the 2026 World Cup.

Franco Mastantuono has been left out of Argentina’s roster for the 2026 World Cup due to tactical decisions. After not having playing time at Real Madrid, Lionel Scaloni has decided to bet other players. Even though he has played four games, he has never managed to impose as a starter, relegating him to a peripheral role. By prioritizing players with significant playing time, head coach has left him aside.

Nico Paz emerges as the key player for Argentina ahead of the 2026 World Cup. Unlike Mastantuono, the 21-year-old star has been a crucial player for Como 1907 in Serie A. Not only does he stand out creatively, but he also provides a great deal of collective work, which is crucial for Scaloni. In addition, Giuliano Simeone has managed to become a key player on the right wing, leaving Franco without a place in the rotation.

Franco Mastantuono faces early struggles at Real Madrid

After arriving for €45M from River Plate, Xabi Alonso decided to strongly bet on Franco Mastantuono. Despite the presence of Rodrygo and Brahim Díaz, he earned a spot in the rotation, putting in good minutes. However, he suffered pubalgia that kept him out for several matches and removed him from the team. After the head coach’s departure, the 18-year-old star dropped out of the rotation under Álvaro Arbeloa, playing very few minutes.

Franco Mastantuono of Argentina is challenged by Joel Ordoñez of Ecuador.

With José Mourinho arriving as the new head coach, Mastantuono seems to have very little space in the rotation. Not only do Arda Güler and Jude Bellingham get ahead of him in the pecking order, but so does Brahim Díaz. Therefore, his future appears to be decided in pre-season. In case he fails to impress, he would be sent on loan, as he aims to continue developing professionally.

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see also Why Angel Di Maria is missing the 2026 World Cup for Argentina

Mastantuono may emerge as a key figure in Argentina’s future

Even though Franco Mastantuono was left out of the 2026 World Cup, he remains one of the most promising players in Argentina. At just 18 years old, he still has serious chances of becoming part of the national team. With Lionel Messi close to retirement, he could emerge as one of the best solutions, as he has a similar profile, playing on the wing with a strong creative emphasis.

With the 2028 Copa América just a few years away, Franco could be a key part of Argentina’s attack. However, he would need to go out on loan to a team where he can be a starter. In addition, he would need to gain more consistency in terms of fitness and more offensive contribution, as he has not managed to stand out in Argentina or at Real Madrid in this regard.