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Why Hugo Ekitike is missing the 2026 World Cup for France

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Hugo Ekitiké of France during the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier
© Aziz Karimov/Getty ImagesHugo Ekitiké of France during the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier

France have established as one of the best national teams in the world. Maintaining a star-studded roster and a clear playing philosophy, they arrive as clear favorites to win the 2026 World Cup. While they have Kylian Mbappé and Ousmane Dembélé, they will not be able to count on Hugo Ekitike, who was in outstanding form with Liverpool, making him a very significant absence for the tournament.

Hugo Ekitike suffered a severe Achilles tendon rupture on April 14, 2026, while playing for Liverpool against PSG. With an estimated recovery time of nine months, he could return between January 2027 and April 2027. As a result, the 23-year-old striker was ruled out of the 2026 World Cup with France. Without his presence on the field, France loses a reliable backup option to replace Kylian Mbappé.

After arriving as a star signing for Liverpool, Hugo secured the starting striker role. Playing 45 matches, he managed to score 17 goals and provide 6 assists. Not only were his statistics impressive, but his contribution to the collective game was also outstanding. He can play both as a striker and as a winger, making him a difference-maker. Because of this, France loses a key element.

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Who replaced Hugo Ekitike in France’s 2026 World Cup squad?

Over the last few years, head coach Didier Deschamps has decided to rely on Hugo Ekitike as a key asset in both the striker and winger positions. After establishing himself as an essential player, his injury was a significant blow. Without a player with the same characteristics, France decided to turn to a player who has been shining in England: Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Hugo Ekitike of Liverpool and Jean-Philippe Mateta of Crystal Palace.

Hugo Ekitike of Liverpool and Jean-Philippe Mateta of Crystal Palace.

At 28 years old, Mateta has emerged as an undisputed starter for Crystal Palace. Although he is coming off a knee injury, he regained his competitive rhythm and returned to the starting lineup for his club. He even managed to score 16 goals and provide 3 assists, making him a reliable goalscorer for certain situations. In addition, Deschamps has Marcus Thuram and Maghnes Akliouche as dependable attacking alternatives.

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‘I’d change the course of destiny’: Kylian Mbappe open to another World Cup final against Lionel Messi’s Argentina

Despite missing the 2026 World Cup, Hugo Ekitike has a great chance of returning to the national team. At just 23 years old, he could make a strong comeback at UEFA Euro 2028, which would be an ideal stage to shine. To do so, he has plenty of time ahead of him to regain his best form at Liverpool and provide guarantees for France.

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