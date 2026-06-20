How to watch Germany vs Ivory Coast in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Germany vs Ivory Coast on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Germany vs Ivory Coast WHAT 2026 World Cup WHEN 4:00pm ET / 1:00pm PT • Saturday, June 20, 2026 WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Peacock Premium, FOX, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Germany enters this pivotal Group E clash with sky-high confidence after dismantling Curacao 7-1 in their opening match. Julian Nagelsmann’s side showcased their offensive firepower, establishing themselves as a dominant force and signaling their intent to secure an early ticket to the knockout stage. A victory here would solidify their control over the group and allow them to manage their squad for the final group fixture.

Ivory Coast, however, is riding its own wave of momentum after a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Ecuador, marking their first win in the tournament in 12 years. With both teams sitting on three points, this match transforms into a high-stakes battle for group supremacy. The Ivorians’ resilient performance proved they are not to be underestimated, setting the stage for a compelling showdown in Toronto.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

This fixture presents a classic clash of styles, pitting Germany‘s explosive, possession-heavy approach against Ivory Coast‘s disciplined and defensive resilience. The Germans kicked off their campaign with a massive +6 goal difference, underlining their attacking prowess. In contrast, the Ivorians secured their win with a late goal, demonstrating their ability to grind out results and stay organized under pressure.

The tactical battle will likely be won and lost in the transition phases. Germany, under Nagelsmann, employs a high defensive line and fluid positional interchanges with creative hubs like Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz aiming to dominate the midfield. Ivory Coast will likely counter with a compact mid-block, looking to absorb pressure and unleash the blistering pace of Amad Diallo and Yan Diomande on the break.

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The motivation for both squads is identical and immense: a win for either side all but guarantees a spot in the Round of 32. Securing qualification with a game to spare is a significant advantage, offering the luxury of resting key players. This urgency adds another layer of intensity to a match that will determine the undisputed leader of Group E.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

This will be only the second-ever meeting between Germany and Ivory Coast, with their only previous encounter being a 2-2 friendly draw back in 2009. Lacking direct history, broader trends offer more insight. Germany has a formidable record against African nations in past tournaments, boasting five wins, two draws, and just a single loss in eight matches.

Conversely, Ivory Coast has faced European opposition four times in their previous tournament appearances, recording one win, one draw, and two losses. Their last such fixture was a narrow 2-1 defeat to Greece in 2014, highlighting the challenges they have faced against UEFA teams on the biggest stage.

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The key data points to an intriguing matchup. Germany’s attack is in scintillating form, registering 26 shots in their opener and averaging over 21 attempts per game in their last six matches. However, they will face an Ivorian defense that kept clean sheets throughout all ten of their qualifying matches and in their opening win against Ecuador, setting up a classic offense-versus-defense narrative.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Both managers have nearly full-strength squads to choose from for this crucial Group E showdown, though one key Ivorian defender remains a doubt.

For Germany, Julian Nagelsmann reported no new injuries or suspensions following the comprehensive win over Curacao. The dominant performance means he is unlikely to make significant alterations to his starting eleven. However, the impact of substitutes like Deniz Undav, who scored and assisted, provides excellent depth and tactical flexibility if needed.

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Ivory Coast manager Emerse Faé faces a decision regarding winger Amad Diallo, whose 90th-minute winner against Ecuador makes a compelling case for a starting role. A key concern is the fitness of defender Evan N’Dicka, who missed the first game. Additionally, Franck Kessie, Yahia Fofana, and Guela Doue will need to play cautiously after picking up yellow cards in the opener.

Germany Projected XI (4-2-3-1): Neuer; Kimmich, Tah, Schlotterbeck, Brown; Pavlovic, Nmecha; Sané, Musiala, Wirtz; Havertz.

Nagelsmann is expected to stick with the fluid 4-2-3-1 system that worked so effectively against Curacao. Kai Havertz will lead the line, with the creative and interchangeable trio of Musiala, Wirtz, and Sané operating behind him to overwhelm the opposition’s defense with their movement and technical skill.

Ivory Coast Projected XI (4-4-2): Fofana; Singo, Agbadou, Doue, Konan; Diallo, Kessie, Fofana, Diomande; Wahi, Pepe.

This lineup provides defensive stability while offering a significant threat on the counter. The inclusion of Amad Diallo from the start adds directness and goal-scoring potential, while Franck Kessie will be tasked with disrupting Germany’s midfield rhythm and initiating attacks for forwards Elye Wahi and Nicolas Pepe.

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More details on how to watch

You can watch the Germany vs Ivory Coast match on Fubo. The service is compatible with most popular streaming devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, as well as iOS and Android mobile devices.

In addition to this tournament, a subscription to Fubo gives you access to a wide range of other top-tier soccer, including LaLiga, Liga MX, and key Chanmpions League matches throughout the season. A subscription to Fubo costs $14.99 per month.

SEE MORE: Schedule for World Cup games on US TV

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as Nord VPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.

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