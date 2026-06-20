World Cup Day 9 Recap: USA Wins Again While Türkiye Suffers Elimination

Day nine of the 2026 FIFA World Cup delivered definitive results that have officially started locking in team fates across the groups. In the latest daily update from Rabona TV, Adrian Sousa breaks down a packed schedule that brought comfortable victories, tight finishes, and the tournament’s latest heartbreak.

Listen to the full episode on Spotify to hear the complete matchday analysis.

The show highlights a commanding bounce-back performance from Brazil in Group C, where Vinicius Jr. successfully led the Seleção to a relatively comfortable 3-0 victory over Haiti. The blowout win was preceded by a tense tactical battle in the same group, which saw Morocco narrowly edge past Scotland to keep their qualification dreams alive.

Meanwhile, host nation USA continued their strong momentum by securing their second consecutive victory of the group stage. The Stars and Stripes put together a structured performance to dismiss Australia 2-0, cementing their place at the top of the group standings before the final matchday.

The drama concluded with a crucial encounter between Paraguay and a struggling Turkish squad. Paraguay successfully found a late match-winner to leave their opponents empty-handed, a result that officially mathematical eliminates Türkiye from knockout round contention.

You can stream the entire breakdown of the day’s action, highlights, and biggest storylines right now. Check out the Rabona TV World Cup Recap on Spotify to stay completely updated on the shifting group dynamics and tournament standings.