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Video: Comenencia makes history with Curacao’s first-ever World Cup goal on debut vs Germany

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Livano Comenencia #8 of Curacao celebrates scoring his team's first goal vs Germany.
© Alexander Hassenstein/Getty ImagesLivano Comenencia #8 of Curacao celebrates scoring his team's first goal vs Germany.

Germany and Curaçao are producing a very balanced match. While Felix Nmecha scored an early goal, Dick Advocaat’s team remained highly proactive, looking to shine offensively. Surprisingly, Livano Comenencia managed to make history by scoring Curaçao’s first-ever goal at the 2026 World Cup, leveling the match just a few minutes later.

After a brilliant switch of play, Curaçao advanced down Germany’s right flank. Following a poor clearance from a defender, Livano Comenencia recovered the ball and unleashed a powerful shot to equalize the match. Although Manuel Neuer attempted to make the save, the power and direction of the shot left him with no chance.

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Even though they arrived as the smaller national team, Curaçao have managed to demonstrate an extremely high level of competitiveness. Not only do they know how to sit back defensively, but they are also brilliant on the counterattack. Given Germany’s defensive mistakes, they can continue to take advantage of the few scoring opportunities they create.

Unlike Germany, Curaçao have managed to recognize their weaknesses in the match and have opted for a more conservative approach. Because of this, they have been able to contain their opponent on numerous occasions. In addition, they have taken advantage of their speed and ability to play long balls, causing problems for their rival. While Nico Schlotterbeck scored a goal just a few minutes later, Curaçao continue to demonstrate great competitiveness.

Curaçao keep proving they belong on the World Cup stage

Despite Livano Comenencia’s historic goal, Germany quickly regained control of the match, scoring two goals in rapid succession. Nevertheless, Curaçao are showing that they have the level to compete for a place in the knockout stages. Not only are they refusing to give up offensively, but they are also relying on a very interesting defensive strategy.

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How to watch Germany vs Curaçao in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

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How to watch Germany vs Curaçao in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Curaçao have opted for a defensive style of play. By crowding their penalty area with numerous defenders, they have made life difficult for Germany, who must rely on collective strategies or draw fouls to create chances. Offensively, they have proven to be highly efficient, as they rely on quick counterattacks and long passes that break through the opposition defense. With this approach, they are showing that they can compete directly for the knockout stages.

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How to watch Germany vs Curaçao in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

How to watch Germany vs Curaçao in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Germany will play against Curaçao in Matchday 1 of the FIFA World Cup group stage. Here's all the information you need to watch this exciting clash live in the United States.

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