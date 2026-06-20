How to watch Ecuador vs Curaçao in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Ecuador vs Curaçao on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Ecuador vs Curaçao WHAT 2026 World Cup WHEN 8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT • Saturday, June 20, 2026 WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Peacock Premium, FS1, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Ecuador enters this crucial second group stage match with a sense of urgency after a shock 1-0 defeat to Ivory Coast ended their impressive 19-match unbeaten streak. Considered a strong candidate to advance from the group, the South American side now faces a must-win scenario to keep their knockout round aspirations alive. The pressure is immense for a team that excelled in qualifying but stumbled out of the gate in the tournament proper.

Curaçao, making their debut on the world’s biggest stage, are the definitive underdogs. While they were comprehensively beaten 7-1 by Germany in their opener, the island nation showed commendable spirit, even managing to score an equalizer early in the match. Against a less formidable, albeit desperate, opponent in Ecuador, Curaçao will be looking to deliver a more competitive performance and perhaps even snatch a historic point.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

The trajectories of these two teams could not be more different. Ecuador built their campaign on a foundation of defensive solidity and disciplined performances during the grueling South American qualifiers. Their opening loss was uncharacteristic, and they will need to rediscover that resilience. In contrast, Curaçao is on a steep learning curve, with their primary objective being to gain experience and prove they can compete at this level after a difficult introduction.

This match projects to be a classic clash of possession versus counter-attack. Ecuador, who averaged 52% possession in both qualifying and their first match, will almost certainly control the ball and dictate the tempo. The key challenge for them will be breaking down a Curaçao defense that will likely deploy a low block to frustrate their opponents. Creating high-quality chances was an issue against Ivory Coast, and they must be more clinical here.

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Motivation is clear-cut for both sides. For Ecuador, anything less than three points would be a disaster, severely jeopardizing their chances of advancing. They must play on the front foot and assert their quality. For Curaçao, the pressure is off. Their goal is to be organized, disciplined, and seize any opportunity on the break, with the ultimate prize being a historic result in their inaugural tournament appearance.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

This fixture marks a brand new chapter in international soccer, as Ecuador and Curaçao have never faced each other before in any competition, including friendly matches. Their clash in Kansas City will be the first-ever meeting between the two nations, adding a layer of unpredictability to the contest.

While there is no direct history, we can look at their records against teams from their respective confederations. Ecuador has a solid track record against CONCACAF nations at past tournaments, winning two and losing just one of their three encounters. Their last such match was a 2-1 victory over Honduras in 2014. For Curaçao, this will be their first-ever competitive match against a team from CONMEBOL.

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Statistically, Ecuador‘s recent games have been tight. Their defense was their strong suit in qualifying, conceding just 0.32 goals per game over their 19-match unbeaten run. However, their attack has been less potent, a trend that continued in their opener. Interestingly, Ecuador’s last 10 matches have seen more goals in the second half, suggesting they may take time to break down a defensive Curaçao side.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Both managers will be pleased to have fully fit squads available, with no new injuries or suspensions reported from their opening group stage fixtures.

For Ecuador, manager Sebastián Beccacece has his full complement of players to choose from. The primary concern will be getting more production from his attacking unit. All-time top scorer Enner Valencia and his partner Gonzalo Plata were quiet against Ivory Coast, managing just a single shot on target between them. Expect them to be heavily involved as Ecuador seeks a vital win.

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Curaçao also came through their challenging opener against Germany without any fitness issues. Coach Dick Advocaat is likely to rely on the same core group that showed impressive energy despite the lopsided scoreline. The midfield engine room, powered by the Bacuna brothers and the dynamic Tahith Chong, will be critical to both disrupting Ecuador’s rhythm and launching counter-attacks.

Ecuador Projected XI (4-2-3-1):

Galindez; Hincapie, Ordonez, Pacho, Franco; Caicedo, Vite; Minda, Plata, Yeboah; Valencia.

Ecuador is expected to field an unchanged lineup, banking on chemistry to overcome their opening-day struggles. The focus will be on Valencia, the nation’s leading scorer at international tournaments, to provide the clinical finishing that was absent in their first match. The creativity of Plata and Yeboah from the wings will be essential to unlocking the Curaçao defense.

Curaçao Projected XI (4-3-1-1):

Room; Fonville, Obispo, Bazoer, Floranus; J Bacuna, Comenencia, L Bacuna; Chong; Hansen, Locadia.

A similar formation to their first game is anticipated, emphasizing a compact and organized defensive shape. Curaçao’s strategy will revolve around frustrating Ecuador in the midfield and using the pace and dribbling ability of Tahith Chong to create chances on the break. Their resilience will be tested against a motivated opponent.

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More details on how to watch

You can find the Ecuador vs Curaçao channel on Fubo. The service is compatible with a wide range of devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, and gaming consoles, as well as web browsers and mobile apps.

In addition to this match, a subscription to Fubo gives you access to other competitions, including Liga MX and LaLiga. The platform is a comprehensive home for soccer fans looking to watch games from around the world.

A subscription costs $14.99 per month, providing extensive coverage of the tournament and much more. You can stream every single match of the competition, ensuring you don’t miss a moment of the action.

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SEE MORE: Schedule of World Cup games on US TV.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as Nord VPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.