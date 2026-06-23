Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
portugal
Comments

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo ends World Cup wait with first brace of 2026 tournament as incredible career tally reaches 975

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Follow us on Google!
Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal celebrates scoring
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal celebrates scoring

Cristiano Ronaldo has once again found himself at the center of soccer history as Portugal faces Uzbekistan in a crucial 2026 World Cup Group K clash. The legendary 41-year-old forward has finally delivered when his national team needed him most.

Portugal entered the game under pressure after a disappointing 1-1 draw against DR Congo in the opening round, while Uzbekistan arrived searching for a response after a 3-1 defeat against Colombia. With qualification hopes beginning to take shape, both national teams approached the match with very different objectives.

The breakthrough arrived early in the sixth minute, and it came from the player the Selecao das Quinas needed most. Cristiano Ronaldo scored against Uzbekistan to open his 2026 World Cup account, becoming the first player in history to score in six different World Cups. Latching onto a low cross from Joao Cancelo down the right flank, Ronaldo cleverly lost his marker and smashed a powerful first-time finish into the bottom corner.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

The stadium erupted as Ronaldo celebrated another unforgettable moment. The goal answered the criticism that followed his performance against DR Congo and reminded everyone why Portugal continues to rely on him on soccer’s biggest stage.

Tweet placeholder

Just half an hour later, Cristiano Ronaldo secured his second. The forward doubled his tally with a precise right-footed finish that went in off the far post. The sequence was engineered by Bruno Fernandes, who advanced through the midfield before delivering an optimally weighted pass into Ronaldo’s path.

Advertisement
Tweet placeholder

Ronaldo breaks Portugal legend Eusebio’s World Cup record

The Uzbekistan brace carries even more significance for Portugal’s history books. Ronaldo reached 10 World Cup goals for Portugal, surpassing the legendary Eusebio as the country’s joint-highest scorer in the competition.

Eusebio famously scored nine goals during the 1966 World Cup, helping Portugal achieve a historic third-place finish. Decades later, Ronaldo joined him at the top of Portugal’s World Cup scoring charts.

Advertisement

The achievement added another milestone to Ronaldo’s extraordinary international career. His World Cup goals have now come across six different tournaments, a level of consistency unmatched in soccer history.

Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal.

Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal.

The 975th career goal adds another chapter

Beyond the World Cup record, Ronaldo’s goals also pushed his incredible career tally even higher. The two strikes became Ronaldo’s 975th career goal, extending his position as the highest goalscorer in soccer history.

Advertisement

His numbers across club and country continue to separate him from generations of great players. From Sporting Lisbon to Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, Al Nassr, and Portugal, Ronaldo has built a scoring legacy that continues to grow even in the final years of his career.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Cristiano Ronaldo achieves World Cup record Lionel Messi can’t match by scoring in every tournament he has played

Cristiano Ronaldo achieves World Cup record Lionel Messi can’t match by scoring in every tournament he has played

Stepping up when it matters most, Cristiano Ronaldo struck against Uzbekistan in a tense Group K showdown, cementing a historic World Cup scoring streak that even Messi cannot equal.

Why isn’t Rafael Leao starting for Portugal against Uzbekistan at the 2026 World Cup?

Why isn’t Rafael Leao starting for Portugal against Uzbekistan at the 2026 World Cup?

The Milan winger’s absence from the expected starting lineup has raised questions among supporters as Portugal looks for a response after a disappointing opening result.

What is Uzbekistan’s current FIFA ranking ahead of its 2026 World Cup match vs Portugal?

What is Uzbekistan’s current FIFA ranking ahead of its 2026 World Cup match vs Portugal?

Uzbekistan’s newly revealed FIFA ranking adds extra excitement ahead of their second group-stage match against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal in Houston.

How Portugal’s win, draw, or loss vs Uzbekistan could impact the 2026 World Cup Group K standings

How Portugal’s win, draw, or loss vs Uzbekistan could impact the 2026 World Cup Group K standings

With so much riding on the outcome, let's take a look at how each scenario may impact the 2026 World Cup Group K rankings, including the impact on Colombia and DR Congo.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo