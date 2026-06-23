Video: Cristiano Ronaldo ends World Cup wait with first brace of 2026 tournament as incredible career tally reaches 975

Cristiano Ronaldo has once again found himself at the center of soccer history as Portugal faces Uzbekistan in a crucial 2026 World Cup Group K clash. The legendary 41-year-old forward has finally delivered when his national team needed him most.

Portugal entered the game under pressure after a disappointing 1-1 draw against DR Congo in the opening round, while Uzbekistan arrived searching for a response after a 3-1 defeat against Colombia. With qualification hopes beginning to take shape, both national teams approached the match with very different objectives.

The breakthrough arrived early in the sixth minute, and it came from the player the Selecao das Quinas needed most. Cristiano Ronaldo scored against Uzbekistan to open his 2026 World Cup account, becoming the first player in history to score in six different World Cups. Latching onto a low cross from Joao Cancelo down the right flank, Ronaldo cleverly lost his marker and smashed a powerful first-time finish into the bottom corner.

The stadium erupted as Ronaldo celebrated another unforgettable moment. The goal answered the criticism that followed his performance against DR Congo and reminded everyone why Portugal continues to rely on him on soccer’s biggest stage.

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Just half an hour later, Cristiano Ronaldo secured his second. The forward doubled his tally with a precise right-footed finish that went in off the far post. The sequence was engineered by Bruno Fernandes, who advanced through the midfield before delivering an optimally weighted pass into Ronaldo’s path.

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Ronaldo breaks Portugal legend Eusebio’s World Cup record

The Uzbekistan brace carries even more significance for Portugal’s history books. Ronaldo reached 10 World Cup goals for Portugal, surpassing the legendary Eusebio as the country’s joint-highest scorer in the competition.

Eusebio famously scored nine goals during the 1966 World Cup, helping Portugal achieve a historic third-place finish. Decades later, Ronaldo joined him at the top of Portugal’s World Cup scoring charts.

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The achievement added another milestone to Ronaldo’s extraordinary international career. His World Cup goals have now come across six different tournaments, a level of consistency unmatched in soccer history.

Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal.

The 975th career goal adds another chapter

Beyond the World Cup record, Ronaldo’s goals also pushed his incredible career tally even higher. The two strikes became Ronaldo’s 975th career goal, extending his position as the highest goalscorer in soccer history.

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His numbers across club and country continue to separate him from generations of great players. From Sporting Lisbon to Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, Al Nassr, and Portugal, Ronaldo has built a scoring legacy that continues to grow even in the final years of his career.