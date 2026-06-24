How to watch South Africa vs South Korea in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch South Africa vs South Korea on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO South Africa vs South Korea WHAT 2026 World Cup WHEN 9:00pm ET / 6:00pm PT • Wednesday, June 24, 2026 WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Peacock Premium, FS1, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

South Africa enters this crucial Group A finale with their tournament hopes hanging by a thread. Currently winless after seven consecutive matches across all competitions, the Bafana Bafana must secure a victory to have any chance of advancing to the knockout stages. Despite their poor run of form, a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Czechia in their last outing provided a much-needed morale boost, proving they can compete on this stage when everything clicks.

For South Korea, the path to the next round is much clearer. A single point from this match will be enough to secure second place in the group and a spot in the round of 16. After a tough 1-0 loss to Mexico, the Taegeuk Warriors are eager to bounce back and finish the group stage on a high note. With a significant advantage in experience and quality, they will look to control the tempo and capitalize on South Africa‘s desperation.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

The tournament trajectories of these two nations could not be more different. South Africa has struggled to create consistent offensive pressure, recording just 0.67 expected goals (xG) from open play in their first two matches. Their draw with Czechia was a step in the right direction, but they remain a team searching for an identity in the final third. In contrast, South Korea has demonstrated a potent attack, creating numerous high-quality chances, including an impressive 2.30 xG against Czechia.

The tactical battle will likely be decided by South Africa‘s approach. Needing a win, they will be forced to abandon their typically pragmatic and slow build-up play, pushing numbers forward to break down the Korean defense. This aggressive posture will inevitably leave them vulnerable at the back. South Korea, a team comfortable in possession and lethal on the counter-attack, is perfectly equipped to exploit the open space and punish any defensive lapses.

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Motivation is crystal clear for both sides. For South Africa, it is a straightforward do-or-die scenario; only three points will give them a chance to advance. This urgency will define their game plan. South Korea can afford to be more patient, knowing a draw is sufficient. This psychological edge allows them to absorb pressure and wait for the perfect moment to strike, making them a dangerous opponent in this high-stakes encounter.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

This Group A clash marks a historic moment, as it is the first-ever meeting between South Africa and South Korea in any competition, official or friendly. With no prior history to draw upon, both teams will be entering uncharted territory, adding an extra layer of unpredictability to the match. This lack of familiarity means that in-game adjustments and tactical flexibility will be paramount.

While they have never faced each other, their records against continental counterparts offer some insight. South Africa has only played one match against an Asian opponent in the tournament’s history, a 2-2 draw with Saudi Arabia back in 1998. South Korea has a mixed record against African teams, with one win, one draw, and two losses. Their most recent encounter was a thrilling 3-2 defeat to Ghana during the 2022 competition.

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Recent defensive records point to potential openings for attackers. South Africa has conceded at least one goal in nine of its last ten matches, highlighting a persistent vulnerability. Meanwhile, South Korea has shown a consistent ability to find the net, scoring over 1.5 goals in four of their last nine games. With South Korea’s xGF (Expected Goals For) at 1.60 per match and South Africa‘s xGA (Expected Goals Against) at 1.24, the data suggests the Korean attack will find opportunities to score.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Team selection will be a major factor, with South Africa facing significant absences while South Korea approaches the match at nearly full strength.

South Africa‘s challenge is made steeper by key suspensions. Teboho Mokoena, the scorer of their only goal in the tournament, is out after accumulating too many yellow cards. He is joined on the sidelines by Themba Zwane, who is also suspended. However, Sphephelo Sithole is available again and could return to the midfield to provide some stability.

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South Korea, on the other hand, is expected to field its strongest possible lineup. Key playmakers Son Heung-min and Lee Kang-in are projected to return to the starting eleven after being substituted early in the previous match. Their presence from the first whistle will provide a massive boost to the team’s creative and attacking firepower.

South Africa Projected XI (4-3-3): Williams; Mudau, Okon, Mbokazi, Modiba; Mbatha, Sithole, Adams; Maseko, Appollis, Rayners.

This lineup will be tested without the creative influence of Mokoena. The responsibility will fall on the midfield trio to control the tempo and create chances for the forward line, which will need to be clinical to make an impact.

South Korea Projected XI (3-4-2-1): S. Kim; H. Lee, M. J. Kim, G. Lee; M. H. Kim, Hwang, Paik, Seol; K. Lee, J. Lee; Son.

With Son Heung-min leading the line, South Korea‘s attack poses a formidable threat. His ability to create and finish chances, supported by the dynamic Lee Kang-in and Lee Jae-sung, will be central to their game plan of exploiting the space left by an attacking South African side.

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More details on how to watch

You can watch the South Africa vs South Korea match on Fubo. The service is available on a wide range of devices, including computers, smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs such as Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Chromecast.

A subscription to Fubo also gives you access to a host of other soccer competitions. You can stream top leagues and tournaments from around the world, ensuring you never miss a moment of the action.

The service is available for a competitive price of $14.99 per month. This subscription provides comprehensive coverage of the tournament and much more, offering excellent value for soccer fans.

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Beyond soccer, the platform also features a deep library of movies, TV shows, and other live sports. It is a complete entertainment package for the entire household.

SEE MORE: Schedule for the 2026 World Cup on US TV.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as Nord VPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.